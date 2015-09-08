(Adds futures prices, company news) LONDON, Sept 8 European stock index futures extended gains on Tuesday after data showed German exports and imports rose to their highest level on record in July. At 0619 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC 40 and Britain's FTSE were 0.3 to 0.4 percent higher after falling in early trading. Mining stocks will be in focus after data showed China's August exports fell less than expected but a steeper slide in imports pointed to continuing economic weakness, adding to concerns over the health of the world's second-largest economy. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.5 percent higher at 1,399.34 points in the previous session. COMPANY NEWS ALLIANZ The insurer enters into a partnership with U.S. insurer Maiden to expand its car insurance business, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday. BASF UK ministers will study Gazprom's North Sea asset deal with BASF's Wintershall, British daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday. AMLIN MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said it is in talks to buy UK rival Amlin, the fourth multi-billion deal in as many months by Japanese insurers aggressively expanding overseas. LUFTHANSA Lufthansa pilots will start the first of two days of walkouts at 0600 GMT, as they aim to pressure the carrier's management in a row over cost cuts, retirement benefits and pay. SIEMENS The company plans to invest 1 billion euros in India, CEO Joe Kaeser told the Economic Times. ASHMORE GROUP The company reported a rise in profit and revenue even as its assets under management (AuM) fell to $58.9 billion at the end of June, from $75 billion a year ago. ALCATEL-LUCENT Former chief executive Michel Combes should give back part of the departure package he was awarded before leaving the telecom gear maker to join a French mobile operator, the French governance oversight body recommended, Le Figaro reported. HIKMA PHARMACEUTICAL PLC The company said it would buy nearly the entire share capital of EIMC United Pharmaceuticals, a drugmaker specialising in oncology products, from a consortium of shareholders to strengthen its position in the Egyptian market. BETFAIR, PADDY POWER Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power have agreed on a 5 billion pound ($7.7 billion) merger in a bid to secure leadership of Britain's highly competitive online gambling market. PUNCH TAVERNS The company said it would sell its 50 percent stake in UK-based drinks wholesaler Matthew Clark to Conviviality Brands for 100.7 million pounds ($154.50 million) in cash. ALSTOM European Union antitrust regulators will give their blessing on Tuesday to General Electric's 12.4 billion euro ($13.9 billion) bid for French peer Alstom's power business, two people familiar with the matter said. RSA INSURANCE GROUP The company said it would sell its Latin American operations to the insurance arm of Colombia's GrupoSura for about 403 million pounds ($617 million) in cash. TECHNIP The oil services group said it won an offshore flexible pipe installation contract from Petronas Carigali for a site at Sarawak, in Malaysia. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0528 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG NIKKEI 17438.61 -2.36 % -421.86 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 385.9 0.34 % 1.32 EUR/USD 1.1216 0.44 % 0.0049 USD/JPY 118.97 -0.25 % -0.3000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.135 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.674 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,120.60 0.13 % $1.50 US CRUDE $44.31 -3.78 % -1.74 > Asian stocks hold gains after China data in volatile trade > Tokyo's Nikkei share average falls > Dollar dips vs yen as Asian equities totter > Gold holds near 2-1/2-week low as U.S. rate outlook weighs > London copper holds ground after China trade dims > Asia's slowing economies and oversupply weigh on oil markets (Reporting by Atul Prakash)