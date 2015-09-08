(Adds futures prices, company news)
LONDON, Sept 8 European stock index futures extended gains on
Tuesday after data showed German exports and imports rose to their highest level
on record in July.
At 0619 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX,
France's CAC 40 and Britain's FTSE were 0.3 to 0.4 percent
higher after falling in early trading.
Mining stocks will be in focus after data showed China's August exports fell
less than expected but a steeper slide in imports pointed to continuing economic
weakness, adding to concerns over the health of the world's second-largest
economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.5 percent higher at
1,399.34 points in the previous session.
COMPANY NEWS
ALLIANZ
The insurer enters into a partnership with U.S. insurer Maiden to
expand its car insurance business, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday.
BASF
UK ministers will study Gazprom's North Sea asset deal with BASF's
Wintershall, British daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday.
AMLIN
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said it is in talks to buy UK
rival Amlin, the fourth multi-billion deal in as many months by Japanese
insurers aggressively expanding overseas.
LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa pilots will start the first of two days of walkouts at 0600 GMT,
as they aim to pressure the carrier's management in a row over cost cuts,
retirement benefits and pay.
SIEMENS
The company plans to invest 1 billion euros in India, CEO Joe Kaeser told
the Economic Times.
ASHMORE GROUP
The company reported a rise in profit and revenue even as its assets under
management (AuM) fell to $58.9 billion at the end of June, from $75 billion a
year ago.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
Former chief executive Michel Combes should give back part of the departure
package he was awarded before leaving the telecom gear maker to join a French
mobile operator, the French governance oversight body recommended, Le Figaro
reported.
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICAL PLC
The company said it would buy nearly the entire share capital of EIMC United
Pharmaceuticals, a drugmaker specialising in oncology products, from a
consortium of shareholders to strengthen its position in the Egyptian market.
BETFAIR, PADDY POWER
Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power have agreed on a 5 billion pound ($7.7
billion) merger in a bid to secure leadership of Britain's highly competitive
online gambling market.
PUNCH TAVERNS
The company said it would sell its 50 percent stake in UK-based drinks
wholesaler Matthew Clark to Conviviality Brands for 100.7 million pounds
($154.50 million) in cash.
ALSTOM
European Union antitrust regulators will give their blessing on Tuesday to
General Electric's 12.4 billion euro ($13.9 billion) bid for French peer
Alstom's power business, two people familiar with the matter said.
RSA INSURANCE GROUP
The company said it would sell its Latin American operations to the
insurance arm of Colombia's GrupoSura for about 403 million pounds
($617 million) in cash.
TECHNIP
The oil services group said it won an offshore flexible pipe installation
contract from Petronas Carigali for a site at Sarawak, in Malaysia.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0528 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
NIKKEI 17438.61 -2.36 % -421.86
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 385.9 0.34 % 1.32
EUR/USD 1.1216 0.44 % 0.0049
USD/JPY 118.97 -0.25 % -0.3000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.135 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.674 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,120.60 0.13 % $1.50
US CRUDE $44.31 -3.78 % -1.74
