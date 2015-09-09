LONDON, Sept 9 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 60 to 132 points, or as much as 2.2 percent higher, Germany's DAX to open up 136 to 373 points, or 3.6 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 to open up 57 to 103 points, or 2.2 percent higher. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: dorma kaba Holding AG Full Year 2014/2015 Kaba Holding AG Earnings Release Barratt Developments PLC Full Year 2014 Barratt Developments PLC Earnings Release Sports Direct International PLC Sports Direct International PLC Interim Management Statement Release Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Full Year 2015 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Earnings Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0830 GB Industrial, Manufacturing, Goods trade data 1100 US Mortgage data 1215 CA House Starts 1255 US Redbook 1400 CA BoC Rate Decision 1400 US JOLTS Job Openings 1500 US TR IPSOS PCSI 1500 CA TR IPSOS PCSI ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0508 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,969.41 2.51 % 48.19 NIKKEI 18404.54 5.61 % 977.46 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 402.68 2.66 % 10.45 EUR/USD 1.1167 -0.29 % -0.0032 USD/JPY 120.23 0.38 % 0.4500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.195 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.680 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,123.00 0.14 % $1.60 US CRUDE $46.13 0.41 % 0.19 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks catch a lift from US, Europe > US STOCKS-Wall St jumps 2 pct as China gains fuel global gains > Nikkei soars on fresh Abenomics hopes, pension buying > TREASURIES-Yields rise on supply, before Fed meeting > FOREX-Dollar gains as stocks soar, loonie and kiwi in focus > Gold firms above 3-wk low as traders await Fed's rate view > METALS-London copper hits six-week top as sentiment improves > Oil markets rise as Asian stock markets catch a tailwind (Reporting by Alistair Smout)