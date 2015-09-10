LONDON, Sept 10 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 61 points lower, or down 1 percent, Germany's DAX to fall about 124 points, or 1.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop nearly 63 points, or 1.4 percent, on Thursday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,942.04 -1.39 % -27.37 NIKKEI 18143.97 -3.34 % -626.54 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 398.08 -1.68 % -6.81 EUR/USD 1.1215 0.1 % 0.0011 USD/JPY 120.57 0.07 % 0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.190 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.704 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,108.20 0.23 % $2.50 US CRUDE $43.87 -0.63 % -0.28 > Asia stocks stumble as gloomy China, Japan data add to worries > Wall St falls 1 percent, led by Apple, energy sector > Nikkei falls, weak machinery data raises doubts about economy > U.S. Treasury yields fall as buyers return to market > Kiwi slides after NZ central bank cuts rates, cites China risks > Gold holds near 4-week low as fund outflows, US data weigh > London copper slips on profit-taking; China jitters persist > Oil prices fall as Asia's leading economies slow further (Reporting by Atul Prakash)