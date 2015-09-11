LONDON, Sept 11 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open up 32 points, or 0.5 percent higher, Germany's DAX
to open 76 to 80 points higher, or up as much as 0.8 percent, and France's CAC
40 to open 38 to 39 points higher, or up 0.9 percent.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0600 DE CPI
0745 FR Current account
0800 IT Industrial output
0830 GB Construction
1230 US PPI
1400 US University of Michigan Sentiment
1430 US ECRI Weekly
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0522 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET
CHG
S&P 500 1,952.29 0.53 % 10.25
NIKKEI 18299.67 0 % 0.05
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 401.67 0.47 % 1.87
EUR/USD 1.129 0.12 % 0.0014
USD/JPY 120.78 0.16 % 0.1900
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.211 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.695 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,111.96 0.07 % $0.81
US CRUDE $45.73 -0.41 % -0.19
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)