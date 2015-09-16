(Adds company news items) LONDON, Sept 16 European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, buoyed by gains overnight on U.S. and Asian markets, although investors were expected to refrain from buying up big positions before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 20-23 points, or 0.3-0.4 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 56-58 points, or 0.6 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was expected to open up by 15-17 points, or 0.3-0.4 percent higher. Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday, albeit in thin volume, and short-term U.S. bond yields held near 4 1/2-year highs as investors braced for the possibility of the first interest rate hike in the United States since 2006. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.9 percent on Tuesday. Although the benchmark index is up more than 5 percent from a low hit late last month, it is down about 14 percent from its peak two months ago, mainly on concerns about the pace of economic growth in China and the prospects of a U.S. rate hike. On the macroeconomic front, there is UK employment and euro zone inflation data later in the day. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0506 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,978.09 1.28 % 25.06 NIKKEI 18,141.22 0.64 % 114.74 EUR/USD 1.1291 0.22 % 0.0025 USD/JPY 120.20 -0.18 % -0.2200 10-YR US TSY 2.265 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.745 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,104.21 -0.07 % -$0.79 US CRUDE $44.89 0.67 % 0.30 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, US bond yields rise ahead of Fed rate decision > US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as clock ticks toward Fed decision > Nikkei gains on bargain hunting, Wall Street rally > TREASURIES-Yields shoot higher in thin trading ahead of Fed meeting > FOREX-Dollar buoyed by higher yields ahead of Fed meeting > PRECIOUS-Gold languishes near 1-mth lows ahead of Fed meeting > METALS-London copper bides time as markets look to Fed > U.S. oil extends gains on stock-draw, Brent lags with Asian economies COMPANY NEWS: ADIDAS : The sports wear maker said it will become official outfitter for the U.S. National Hockey League in a seven-year partnership. BMW : BMW-owned Rolls-Royce Motors will sell fewer cars in 2015 than last year, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday, echoing comments made recently by other luxury automakers hit by cooling demand in China, the world's biggest car market. E.ON : The company would be forced cut more costs, including jobs, if the political environment deteriorates further, Chief Financial Officer Michael Sen told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Wednesday. FIAT : Ferrari expects stable sales in greater China this year, as stronger demand for its luxury sportscars in Hong Kong and Taiwan offsets weaker sales in the mainland, Enrico Galliera, senior vice president of its marketing division, said on Tuesday. MEDIASET : Italy's biggest private broadcaster said on Tuesday it had invested in the group that controls popular Italian radio stations Radio 105, Radio Monte Carlo and Virgin Radio, in an effort to strengthen its radio business. RWE : The city of Essen sees no majority for a sale of its stake in utility RWE, treasurer Lars Martin Klieve told German paper Rheinische Post in an interview published on Wednesday TELECOM ITALIA /VIVENDI : French media company Vivendi could raise its 15.5 percent stake in Telecom Italia again, possibly to about 20 percent of the capital, French daily Les Echos said on Tuesday. VENETO BANCA: Unlisted Italian cooperative bank Veneto Banca said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in cash from shareholders in the first half of 2016 as it works to meet capital requirements set by the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)