(Adds futures prices, more company news items) LONDON, Sept 18 European equity futures fell on Friday, after the U.S Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates on hold was overshadowed by the Fed's downbeat comments on the state of the global economy. Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX , France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 all fell by between 0.3-0.5 percent. The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a bow to worries about the global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home, but left open the possibility of modest rate rises later this year. "Yes, we've got a reprieve on an immediate interest rate hike, but the reason for the stay of execution is rather bearish itself," said London Capital Group dealer Jonathan Sudaria. Asian shares rose modestly on Friday on relief that the Fed had held off on raising interest rates but gains were capped by renewed concerns about the health of the global economy, in particular China. The Fed's decision also pushed up the euro against the dollar, and gains in the euro can often weigh on European carmakers and luxury good stocks as their exports typically benefit when the euro is weaker on currency markets. Greek shares could also be in focus in the run-up to another election in the country on Sunday. The country's stock market has fallen sharply this year, due to persistent worries over Greece's debt and economic problems. The Greek election campaign ends on Friday, with opinion polls giving no clear winner, setting the stage for a cliffhanger vote on Sunday between the political left and right, and the near-certainty the next government will be a coalition. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0608 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,990.20 -0.26 % -5.11 NIKKEI 18,070.21 -1.96 % -362.06 EUR/USD 1.1413 -0.19 % -0.0022 USD/JPY 119.63 -0.29 % -0.3500 10-YR US TSY 2.183 -- -0.03 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.702 -- -0.08 SPOT GOLD $1,129.80 -0.12 % -$1.40 US CRUDE $46.55 -0.75 % -0.35 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, dollar soft as Fed stands pat and eyes China > US STOCKS-Wall St ends down after choppy session; Fed holds rates > Nikkei snaps 3-day winning streak after Fed decision > TREASURIES-Yields tumble after Fed leaves rates unchanged > FOREX-Dollar nurses losses after Fed refrains from rate hike > PRECIOUS-Gold dips as Fed move to hold U.S. rates adds to uncertainty > METALS-London copper slips as Fed rate delay sparks jitters > Oil prices weak on economic concerns, OPEC target on market share COMPANY NEWS: DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's Deutsche Bank said in a statement published on the website for its Russian business on Thursday that it would close its corporate banking services and securities departments in Russia. HELLA : Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, cautioned on Thursday that it expects a hit to full-year earnings from the failure of a supplier in China. LIDL : Discount supermarket Lidl will next month increase pay for thousands of its staff in Britain by at least 12 percent. NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Novartis said it had won Swiss regulatory approval for its Entresto heart medicine. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)