LONDON, Sept 21 European stocks were seen opening lower on Monday, impacted by weakness overnight on Asian and U.S. equity markets due to persistent worries about global economic growth. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 22 points, or 0.4 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening down by 46-47 points, or 0.5 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 was expected to fall by 10-13 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower. Asian shares tumbled on Monday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates at record lows raised fresh concerns about growth globally, particularly in China. Greek shares are set to be in focus after the country's leftist prime minister Alexis Tsipras stormed back into office with an unexpectedly decisive election victory on Sunday, claiming a clear mandate to steer Greece's battered economy to recovery. Athens' main ATG equity index is down by around 20 percent since the start of 2015, hit by Greece's debt and economic problems. Volkswagen could also be in the spotlight after the German carmaker told U.S. dealers to halt sales of some 2015 diesel cars after regulators found software it designed for the affected vehicles gave false emissions data. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0514 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,958.03 -1.62 % -32.17 NIKKEI 18,070.21 -1.96 % -362.06 EUR/USD 1.1309 0.04 % 0.0004 USD/JPY 119.86 -0.1 % -0.1200 10-YR US TSY 2.134 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.659 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,137.96 -0.09 % -$1.04 US CRUDE $45.13 1.01 % 0.45 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slump on global growth concerns, U.S. selloff > US STOCKS-Wall St ends down after Fed stokes global economic fears > TREASURIES-Yields extend declines on doubts over 2015 Fed rate hike > FOREX-Dollar sags vs yen and euro but holds above post-Fed lows > PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 3-week high as equities slip > METALS-Copper strikes 2-week low as global economy worries simmer > Oil prices rise as U.S. drilling declines (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)