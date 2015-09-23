LONDON, Sept 23 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 51 to 54 points lower, or down as much as 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 88 to 92 points, or as much as 1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 30 to 32 points, or as much as 0.7 percent, on Wednesday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT: S&P 500 1,942.74 -1.23 % -24.23 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 392.37 -2.77 % -11.18 EUR/USD 1.1129 0.1 % 0.0011 USD/JPY 119.63 -0.41 % -0.4900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.132 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.600 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,123.40 -0.11 % -$1.20 US CRUDE $46.14 -0.47 % -0.22 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)