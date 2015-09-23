(Adds futures prices, company news) LONDON, Sept 23 European shares headed for a lower open on Wednesday, extending the previous session's slump to one-month lows, with poor manufacturing data from China again raising concerns about the pace of growth in the world's second-biggest economy. A survey showed activity in China's factory sector shrank at a faster pace than expected in September, falling to its weakest level in 6-1/2 years as domestic and export demand continued to slump. At 0626 GMT, futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.1 to 0.2 percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 3.3 percent lower on Tuesday after setting its lowest level in nearly a month. Commodity stocks are likely to come under further selling pressure, a day after the European basic resources index dropped more than 5 percent to its lowest level since early 2009. COMPANY NEWS: VOLKSWAGEN A panel of senior supervisory board members at Volkswagen will meet on Wednesday to discuss allegations by U.S. authorities that the German carmaker rigged emissions tests, sources have told Reuters. The company said the scandal could affect 11 million of its cars around the globe as investigations of its diesel models multiplied, heaping fresh pressure on CEO Martin Winterkorn. FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES Italy has asked Volkswagen to prove that the vehicles the carmaker is selling in the country do not contain the same devices that are at the centre of an emissions scandal plaguing the German group in the United States. SWISS RE Swiss Re AG said on Wednesday its business unit Admin Re would buy Guardian Financial Services from private equity firm Cinven for 1.6 billion pounds ($2.45 billion). EDF Delays and cost overruns at two nuclear reactors under construction in France and Finland have made potential investors wary of joining a consortium led by France's EDF for a similar project in Britain, EDF's chief executive said. EDF's 900 megawatt (MW) Cruas 1 and Chinon 4 nuclear reactors stopped on Tuesday in an unplanned outage at 1543 GMT and 1700 GMT respectively, French grid RTE said on its website. DIAGEO The company said the year had started well and performance was is in line with its expectations. Its volume had grown mid-single digit, reflecting both improved volume growth trends and comparison against weakness at start of last year. [ID;nFWN11S025] TOTAL U.S. federal energy regulators extended their years-long effort to crack down on a contested form of market manipulation on Tuesday, alleging that French firm Total and two of its traders rigged southwestern natural gas prices for years. SIEMENS Siemens will cut "noticeably" fewer jobs in Germany than planned as orders have improved and compromises were reached in labour talks, Handelsblatt reported citing sources close to the negotiations. SMITHS GROUP The Medical technology company said Philip Bowman will step down as CEO on Sept 24. Also, FY revenue 2.9 billion pounds, final dividend 28 pence per share, headline EPS up 5 percent. COLOPLAST The Danish healthcare product maker said on Tuesday it will take a further provision of 3 billion Danish crowns ($448 million) to cover potential settlements and costs in relation to litigation in the United States. . KORIAN French nursing home operators Korian and DomusVi are bidding for German peer Casa Reha as they seek to increase their presence in Europe's biggest economy, people familiar with the matter said. BHP BILLITON BHP Billiton confirmed on Wednesday it paid no tax on its global marketing base in Singapore, but said it was not the only reason for using the island state as a commodities trading hub and that it paid a fair share of tax worldwide UBM Cision, a provider of public relations software and intelligence, is working on a bid to acquire press release distributor PR Newswire Association LLC, according to people familiar with the matter. SPANISH BANKS Spanish lenders would have to hold a minimum Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of around 10 percent on average according to new European Central Bank demands, El Pais reported on Wednesday, citing financial sources. The requirements will vary according to the banks. IBERDROLA The Spanish electricity group won a power project in Mexico with an investment budget of about $400 million, Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission said on Tuesday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT: S&P 500 1,942.74 -1.23 % -24.23 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 392.37 -2.77 % -11.18 EUR/USD 1.1129 0.1 % 0.0011 USD/JPY 119.63 -0.41 % -0.4900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.132 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.600 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,123.40 -0.11 % -$1.20 US CRUDE $46.14 -0.47 % -0.22 > Asian stocks extend losses on weak China PMI survey; dlr strong > Wall St slides with commodity-related stocks, autos > U.S. bond prices jump as stock market stumbles > Aussie dollar slides after weak China PMI, yen firms > Gold under pressure as dollar gains on U.S. rate hike hopes > London copper weighed down near four-week low by China worries > Oil prices dip as China economic concerns pull down commodities (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)