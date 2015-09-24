(Adds company news items)
LONDON, Sept 24 European stocks were seen opening slightly lower
on Thursday, tracking falls overnight on Asian and U.S. equity markets, while
gains for the euro on currency markets could add pressure to
export-driven sectors such as carmakers or luxury goods.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
13-16 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was expected to
open down by 26-30 points, or 0.3 percent lower, while France's CAC 40
was seen opening down by 7-12 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower.
Asian shares were subdued on Thursday after more dour economic news in China
and the United States prompted a bruising selloff the previous day.
Carmakers will also remain in focus after Volkswagen Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn resigned on Wednesday, succumbing to pressure for
change at the German carmaker, which is reeling from the admission that it
deceived U.S. regulators about how much its diesel cars pollute.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0546 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,938.76 -0.2 % -3.98
NIKKEI 17,653.30 -2.31 % -416.91
EUR/USD 1.1193 0.07 % 0.0008
USD/JPY 119.94 -0.28 % -0.3400
10-YR US TSY 2.134 -- -0.01
YLD
10-YR BUND YLD 0.596 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,134.65 0.41 % $4.65
US CRUDE $44.80 0.72 % 0.32
COMPANY NEWS:
BASF :
BASF oil and gas subsidiary Wintershall expects to post a full-year net
profit significantly below last year's 1.46 billion euros but still expects to
be profitable and make a "good contribution" to its parent's earnings,
Wintershall Chief Executive Mario Mehren told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
CASINO :
Standard and Poor's affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on the retailer. The
stable outlook reflects S&P's anticipation that gradually strengthening
profitability in France and deleveraging at the holding-company level will
result in an improvement in Casino's proportional debt to EBITDA to levels more
in line with the current ratings in 2016.
ELIOR :
Europe's third-largest catering group, Elior, said on Thursday
that it was targeting revenue of between 7 billion and 8 billion euros in 2020
against 5.34 billion ($5.97 billion) in 2013/14.
HAVAS :
Havas said it was in exclusive negotiations to acquire FullSIX Group.
INSURERS :
Insurance industry insiders say Directors and Officers liability insurance
(D&O) is likely to see the biggest damage claims stemming from an unfolding
scandal around Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE rigging of U.S. emissions tests that
prompted the German car maker's chief to resign on Wednesday.
NOVARTIS :
Novartis AG launched a portfolio of 15 medicines to treat chronic
diseases in low- and low-middle-income countries, the drugmaker said in a
statement on Thursday.
VOLKSWAGEN :
Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn resigned on
Wednesday, succumbing to pressure for change at the German carmaker, which is
reeling from the admission that it deceived U.S. regulators about how much its
diesel cars pollute.
Porsche chief Matthias Mueller, Audi chief Rupert Stadler and the head of
the VW brand, Herbert Diess, are seen as the front-runners to replace the
group's Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, three people familiar with the matter
said.
In April of 2015, Volkswagen of America, Inc sent letters to California
owners of diesel-powered Audis and Volkswagens informing them of an "emissions
service action" affecting the vehicles.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)