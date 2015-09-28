US STOCKS-Wall St on track for worst day in one month
* Indexes down: Dow 0.56 pct, S&P 0.61 2 pct, Nasdaq 0.76 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON, Sept 28 European stocks were seen opening lower on Monday, tracking falls on Asian markets, while Spanish shares could come into focus after separatists won a clear majority of seats in Catalonia's parliament in an election. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 25-26 points, or 0.4 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening down by 83-87 points, or down by around 1 percent, while France's CAC 40 was expected to fall by 46-49 points, or 1-1.1 percent lower. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0514 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,931.34 -0.05 % -0.9 NIKKEI 17,623.58 -1.44 % -256.93 EUR/USD 1.1175 -0.17 % -0.0019 USD/JPY 120.23 -0.27 % -0.3200 10-YR US TSY 2.152 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.642 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,145.20 -0.06 % -$0.66 US CRUDE $45.29 -0.9 % -0.41 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sag on caution, dollar consolidates > US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends flat as biotech selloff offsets Yellen comments > Nikkei drops as investors remain risk-averse before key indicators > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall on Yellen comments; GDP growth backs Fed hike > FOREX-Dollar edges lower ahead of this week's payrolls, China survey > PRECIOUS-Gold steady after earlier losses with focus on U.S. rate hike timing > METALS-London copper edges above one-month low in thin trade ahead of China holiday > Oil prices fall on slowing global economic growth outlook (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct (Updates to open)