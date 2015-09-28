LONDON, Sept 28 European stocks were seen opening lower on Monday, tracking falls on Asian markets, while Spanish shares could come into focus after separatists won a clear majority of seats in Catalonia's parliament in an election. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 25-26 points, or 0.4 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening down by 83-87 points, or down by around 1 percent, while France's CAC 40 was expected to fall by 46-49 points, or 1-1.1 percent lower. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0514 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,931.34 -0.05 % -0.9 NIKKEI 17,623.58 -1.44 % -256.93 EUR/USD 1.1175 -0.17 % -0.0019 USD/JPY 120.23 -0.27 % -0.3200 10-YR US TSY 2.152 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.642 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,145.20 -0.06 % -$0.66 US CRUDE $45.29 -0.9 % -0.41 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sag on caution, dollar consolidates > US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends flat as biotech selloff offsets Yellen comments > Nikkei drops as investors remain risk-averse before key indicators > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall on Yellen comments; GDP growth backs Fed hike > FOREX-Dollar edges lower ahead of this week's payrolls, China survey > PRECIOUS-Gold steady after earlier losses with focus on U.S. rate hike timing > METALS-London copper edges above one-month low in thin trade ahead of China holiday > Oil prices fall on slowing global economic growth outlook (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)