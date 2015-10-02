(Adds company news items)
LONDON Oct 2 European shares were seen opening higher on
Friday, following slight gains on Wall Street and Asia overnight, with investors
awaiting for U.S. labour data this afternoon for clues about timing of a rate
hike.
Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.9
and Germany's DAX future gained 0.8 percent. Futures on France's CAC
were up 1 percent while Britain's FTSE futures rose 0.4 percent.
U.S. employers likely added jobs at a brisk pace in September, a sign that
the labor market is near full strength and could push the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates at one of its two remaining meetings this year.
"There's a lot of focus being paid to today's U.S. labour data. However, in
the grand scheme of things were still bouncing around the lows of the year, and
the sellers are just waiting to get today over with on the off chance that
something particular bullish comes out, before apply the downward pressure
again," said Jonathan Sudaria, deal at London Capital Group Dealer.
The gains expected on Friday may help European indexes end the week little
changed. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 0.7 percent so far this
week.
COMPANY NEWS
EXPERIAN PLC, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
T-Mobile US Inc said personal data of about 15 million of its U.S.
applicants may have been stolen in a breach at a unit of Experian Plc,
which processes the telecom carrier's credit applications.
TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI
French media group Vivendi has taken steps to raise its stake in Telecom
Italia to around 19 percent of the ordinary share capital, four people familiar
with the matter told Reuters, in a bid to increase its influence at the group.
VOLKSWAGEN
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday that a recall of
affected Volkswagen diesel cars in the ongoing emissions scandal would "likely"
take place.
Also, Volkswagen's top U.S. executive will testify on Oct. 8 before a U.S.
congressional oversight panel about the German automaker's emissions cheating
scandal involving 11 million vehicles worldwide.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's U.S. workers soundly rejected a four-year
contract negotiated by leaders of the United Auto Workers (UAW) and the company,
the UAW said on Thursday.
Luxury sportscar maker Ferrari is likely to set a price range for its much
anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in New York within days, possibly as
early as Friday, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
CREDIT SUISSE
The U.S. Department of Labor said it granted Credit Suisse Group an
exemption from certain restrictions stemming from its guilty plea to helping
Americans evade taxes, effectively allowing the bank to continue to manage $2
billion in U.S. retirement money.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0930 GB Markit/CIPS Cons PMI Sept
0900 EZ Producer Prices Aug
1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls Sept
1230 US Unemployment rate Sept
1400 US Durable Goods Aug
1400 US Factory Orders Aug
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alistair Smout)