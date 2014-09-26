LONDON, Sept 26 European shares headed for a steady open near one-month lows on Friday, with a sharp sell-off in U.S. and Asian equities overnight leading investors to avoid large bets on indexes on the last trading day of the week. U.S. stocks ended with sharp losses on Thursday, with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day drop since July, as Apple tumbled and the dollar rose to a four-year high. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.5 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.94 percent. The dollar held near a four-year high against a basket of major currencies, and further gains looked likely for the U.S. currency as it boasted its the biggest yield advantage over the euro in 15 years. The dollar index is on track for its 11th successive weekly rise, a feat it hasn't achieved in four decades, as investors prepare for an eventual rate hike in the United States after the Federal Reserve wraps up its massive stimulus programme next month. Investors are concerned that a stronger dollar might hurt U.S. exporters. A rise in the U.S. currency also tends to make metals costlier for holders of other currencies and lowers demand for raw materials, which in turn could hit miners. At 0625 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC were between 0.1 lower and 0.1 percent higher. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.9 percent lower at 1,373.09 points in the previous session after setting its lowest level in almost a month earlier in the session. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,965.99 -1.62 % -32.31 NIKKEI 16229.86 -0.88 % -144.28 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.35 -0.75 % -3.6 EUR/USD 1.2743 -0.05 % -0.0006 USD/JPY 109.05 0.29 % 0.3100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.506 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.965 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,224.95 0.21 % $2.51 US CRUDE $92.59 0.06 % 0.06 MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Gfk Consumer Sentiment 0745 FR Consumer Confidence 0900 IT Business Confidence 1330 US GDP Final 1455 US Univ Mich Sentiment 1530 US ECRI Weekly > ASIAN SHARES SHUDDER UNDER WALL STREET'S SHADOW > WALL ST ENDS SHARPLY LOWER, S&P BELOW KEY SUPPORT LEVEL > NIKKEI HITS 1-WK LOW ON WALL ST, PAUSE IN WEAK YEN TREND > BOND YIELDS FALL ON SAFETY BIDS, REPORTED DRAGHI COMMENTS > DOLLAR REBOUNDS VS YEN AFTER JAPAN SAYS GPIF REFORM ON TRACK > GOLD SET TO SNAP 3-WEEK LOSING STREAK BUT CAUTION PREVAILS > COPPER EYES WEEKLY LOSS ON CHINA DEMAND CONCERNS > BRENT HOLDS ABOVE $97, SET FOR WEEKLY FALL ON AMPLE SUPPLY COMPANY NEWS ORANGE, BOUYGUES, VIVENDI France's competition regulator rejected a request by Orange to suspend a mobile network sharing agreement between rivals Bouygues Telecom and SFR, saying it did not pose an immediate or serious threat to consumers or the sector. A spokesman for Orange said it would appeal the decision. TOTAL The French oil company is looking to sell its 17 percent stake in the Gulf of Mexico's Tahiti oil field, which could fetch between $1.5 billion and $2 billion in a deal, according to people familiar with the matter. ABB The Swiss engineering group could consider acquisitions next year once recent deals have been fully integrated, its chief executive told German newspaper Handelsblatt in an interview to be published on Friday. For more click on BNP PARIBAS Jean Lemierre, a former head of Europe's reconstruction bank and a veteran of international debt negotiations, will need all his diplomatic skills to repair BNP Paribas' relations with the United States as chairman of France's biggest bank. THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE The company has received take-up of 97.07 percent on its rights issue to fund a planned $2.7 billion takeover of U.S. index compiler and asset manager Frank Russell. INFINEON U.S. memory chipmaker Micron posted fiscal fourth-quarter results and a revenue outlook that impressed Wall Street as signs of stabilisation in the personal computer industry supported demand for DRAM chips. AIRBUS There is a "distinct possibility" of adding at least one new customer for its A380 superjumbo jet before the end of the year, the European planemaker's sales chief John Leahy told Reuters on Thursday. ASTRAZENECA A combination drug for chronic lung disease from Spain's Almirall, one of a number of respiratory medicines being acquired by AstraZeneca, has been recommended for approval by European regulators. KUKA The industrial robots maker plans to buy Swiss logistics company Swisslog Holding for about 339 million Swiss francs ($358 million). BAYER Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told Handelsblatt the drugmaker has no plans to divest its Bayer Crop Science division in coming years, predicting the agrochemical unit will in five years time still be part of the company. Related news TELECOM ITALIA Investment company Fintech has asked Telecom Italia to further extend an agreement to buy the Italian group's controlling stake in Telecom Argentina, Telecom Italia said on Thursday, in a last-minute attempt to ensure the sale does not fall apart. DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA The airline's cargo arm is looking for several cooperation partners to cope with heightening competition from Gulf airlines, Deutsche Verkehrs-Zeitung reported, citing the division's new Chief Executive Peter Gerber. Related news ADIDAS Rival Nike, the world's largest sportswear maker, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it gained market share in Europe and focused on higher-margin products such as Flyknit soccer boots. LLOYDS BANKING GROUP Lloyds has sold 161 million pounds ($262.5 million) worth of shares in UK lender TSB <TSB.L< at a price of 280 pence a share. BARCLAYS Barclays has settled a lawsuit with London trading firm CF Partners after a judge found that the British bank had misused confidential information during its acquisition of a Swedish carbon trading company. ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT Aberdeen said on Friday its Asian unit has been given a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor licence (RQFII) and plans to launch a China A share investment fund. KERING The luxury goods group said it issued a 500 million euro, 1.375 percent fixed-rate bond maturing in seven years. SWISSLOG German industrial robots maker Kuka plans to buy Swiss logistics company Swisslog Holding for about 339 million Swiss francs ($358 million). For more click on (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Francesco Canepa)