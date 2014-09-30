(Adds details, company news)
PARIS, Sept 30 European stocks were seen mixed on Tuesday, as
soft manufacturing data from China and civil unrest in Hong Kong kept investors
on edge.
At 0615 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100
, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1
percent to up 0.2 percent.
China's final HSBC/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
hovered at 50.2 in September, unchanged from the August reading which was a
three-month low, but lower than a preliminary reading of 50.5. The data eased
fears of a hard landing but pointed to a still-sluggish economy.
Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters extended a blockade of Hong
Kong streets on Tuesday, stockpiling supplies and erecting makeshift barricades
ahead of what some fear may be a push by police to clear the roads before
Chinese National Day.
On the macro front, investors awaited on September inflation data for the
euro zone, seeking cues on the prospect for European Central Bank to step up its
efforts to stave off deflation risks.
In a sign of growing risk aversion from investors, Japanese fund managers
cut the proportion of shares in their model portfolio allocations in September
as they grew wary of geopolitical risks and uncertain economic outlooks at home,
in Europe and in China.
Shares of Airbus will be eyed as the group is set to win European
safety certification for its newest airliner, the A350, on Tuesday, people
familiar with the plans said.
Shares in Allianz will also be in focus after top executives from
the firm and from its fund management unit Pimco scrambled on Monday to stem the
outflow of money after the stunning exit of star bond manager Bill Gross last
week.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0642 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,977.80 -0.25 % -5.05
NIKKEI 16173.52 -0.84 % -137.12
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 473.41 -0.14 % -0.68
EUR/USD 1.2692 0.06 % 0.0008
USD/JPY 109.27 -0.17 % -0.1900
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.488 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.960 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,216.30 0.05 % $0.61
US CRUDE $94.61 0.04 % 0.04
COMPANY NEWS:
ALLIANZ
Top executives of Pimco and its German parent, Allianz SE, scrambled on
Monday to stem the outflow of money after the stunning exit of star bond manager
Bill Gross last week, but even after months of internal strife Allianz said it
plans to let Pimco continue to steer its own ship.
Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc BLK.N could be prime destinations for
hundreds of billions of dollars in assets that may flee Pimco in the wake of the
sudden exit of Bill Gross, the celebrated "Bond King" of U.S. mutual funds. His
new company, Janus Capital Group Inc JNS.N, may see Gross's cachet attract tens
of billions of dollars, investors and analysts said.
AIRBUS
Airbus looks set to win European safety certification for its newest
airliner, the A350, on Tuesday, people familiar with the plans said. The stamp
of approval will allow Europe's newest wide-body jetliner to enter service once
the first production model has been tested and delivered to launch customer
Qatar Airways, which the companies expect to happen in the fourth quarter.
NEXT
British clothing retailer Next NXT.L said on Tuesday it will have to lower
its full-year profit forecast if the country's unusually warm autumn weather
continues.
CLUB MED
Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi has written to directors of his bid target Club
Mediterranee asking for updated financial information, a letter seen by Reuters
shows, in a sign he still hopes to win control of the French holiday company.
SHIRE
AbbVie's chief executive has sought to quash any doubts that
AbbVie would go through with its acquisition of Shire in the wake of the
Treasury's proposed changes to U.S. inversion rules, the Wall Street Journal
said.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The State-backed bank said late on Monday it would invest more than 1
billion pounds ($1.6 billion) to improve services for its commercial and
corporate customers.
TELECOM ITALIA
Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris would invest in Telecom Italia as long as the
company kept its stake in Brazilian mobile operator TIM Participacoes, he said
on Monday, as foreign bid interest picks up in the struggling operator.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France expects to operate almost all medium-haul flights and over 90
percent of long-haul flights on Tuesday as services return to normal following a
two-week pilots strike.
SANOFI
Sanofi and its partner Regeneron unveiled positive mid-stage trial results
for their experimental drug dupilumab in patients with chronic sinusitis with
nasal polyps.
LVMH
The French luxury group's biggest watch brand, Tag Heuer, has cut some
management and production jobs in Switzerland in response to an industry
slowdown, the head of LVMH watches said on Monday.
SPANISH BANKS
The Bank of Portugal has been in talks with Spanish banks in its search for
a buyer for the healthy arm of Espirito Santo, Novo Banco, Expansion
and Cinco Dias reported, citing sources.
ALLIANZ
DoubleLine Capital, an investment firm that has been a major rival of Pimco,
saw between $400 million and $500 million of net inflows on Friday in the wake
of Bill Gross' departure from Pimco, DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said on
Monday.
COMMERZBANK
New York's financial regulator wants some Commerzbank employees to be fired
as part of a settlement over allegations the German lender improperly processed
transactions with Iran and other countries facing U.S. sanctions, according to
people familiar with the matter.
LUFTHANSA
The airline has been forced to cancel about 50 long-haul flights to and from
Frankfurt after its pilots called a strike for Tuesday in a dispute over their
early retirement scheme. CEO Carsten Spohr said in a video statement that the
airline would endure the strikes to be able to invest into services, aircraft
and staff in the future.
KINNEVIK
Online fashion retailer Zalando said late on Monday its shares
would be priced at 21.50 euros ($27.28) a piece for its initial public offering
(IPO). Kinnevik said separately that its more-than-30 percent stake in Zalando
was valued at 15.5 billion Swedish crowns based on the final offering price.
