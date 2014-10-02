PARIS, Oct 2 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 6 to 8 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 17 to 22 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 3 to 5 points lower, or down 0.1 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : CARILLION PLC Q3 TRADE DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 McCormick & Company Inc Q2 2015 Constellation Brands Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0900 EZ Producer Prices Aug 1130 US Challenger Sept 1145 EZ ECB Oct 1230 US jobless claims w/e 1400 US Durable goods Aug 1400 US factory orders Aug ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0520 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,946.16 -1.32 % -26.13 NIKKEI 15725.32 -2.22 % -356.93 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 471.35 -0.1 % -0.47 EUR/USD 1.2654 0.25 % 0.0031 USD/JPY 108.75 -0.11 % -0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.402 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.896 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,218.93 0.46 % $5.54 US CRUDE $90.64 -0.1 % -0.09 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA SPOOKED BY WEAK GLOBAL DATA; TOKYO STOCKS DIP > US STOCKS-WALL ST TUMBLES ON EBOLA FEARS; SMALL CAPS DROP > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE FALLS 2.00 PCT > TREASURIES-U.S. LONGER-DATED BOND PRICES GAIN MORE ON PIMCO OUTFLOWS > YEN SQUEEZES HIGHER AS DISAPPOINTING PMIS DIM MOOD, EURO EYES ECB > PRECIOUS-GOLD GETS BOOST FROM SAFE-HAVEN BIDS AS EQUITIES SLIDE > METALS-LONDON COPPER EDGES UP AS DOLLAR RALLY PAUSES > BRENT HOVERS NEAR 27-MONTH LOW AS ABUNDANT SUPPLY WEIGHS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)