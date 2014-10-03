(Rewrites throughout, adds futures) LONDON, Oct 3 European equity indexes were set to bounce from "oversold" territory on Friday after their steepest falls in several months, with investors set to look at U.S. jobs data for indications about the strength of the world's largest economy and the likely path of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, France's CAC 40 and Britain's FTSE 100 were up between 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent at 0628 GMT. The German stock market was shut due to a national holiday. Britain's FTSE 100 closed at its lowest level for the year on Thursday and was at its most "oversold" since 2011 based on its 7-day Relative Strength Index, a momentum indicator which compares the magnitude of recent gains to recent losses. The CAC and Euro STOXX 50 were also "oversold" based on that metric. The strength of any rebound was likely to depend on U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT. Investors were weighing the prospect of stronger corporate profits if the U.S. economy picks up the pace against the threat of any early rise in U.S. interest rates at a time when many European and emerging market economies show signs of fragility. Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have hired 215,000 workers in September, up from a disappointing 142,000 in August. Among single stocks, British low-cost airline easyJet was set to be in focus after it lifted its annual profit forecast, saying it had benefited from lower than expected fuel costs, favourable exchange rate moves and a two-week strike at rival airline Air France-KLM. COMPANY NEWS ROCHE Another new cancer drug from Roche, this time for treating leukaemia, has been rejected by Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness agency NICE on the grounds that data about its value is uncertain. VOLKSBANKEN AG Austria's part-nationalised lender Volksbanken AG (VBAG) is to be wound down to avoid a looming capital crunch it was struggling to plug, it said on Thursday. BMW BMW's board will meet in a fortnight to assess its forecasts for next year, Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said on Thursday, adding that the carmaker was sticking to its outlook for an increase in global sales this year. ILIAD SA French low-cost telecom operator Iliad is gearing up to bid for a "significantly larger" stake in T-Mobile US Inc than it previously sought for in July, a Bloomberg report said, citing people familiar with the matter. BILFINGER Activist investor Cevian named Eckhard Cordes, a former executive at carmaker Daimler and retailer Metro, as its second representative on the supervisory board of German construction group Bilfinger, in which it is the top shareholder. SPORTS DIRECT, DEBENHAMS Britain's biggest sporting goods chain Sports Direct said it had acquired a further 4.6 percent stake in Debenhams, the country's second-biggest department store company, in a deal which strengthens ties between the retailers. DAIMLER AG The United Auto Workers and two German labor groups on Friday will announce plans to work together to organize Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz plant workers in Alabama, sources close to one of the German labor groups said on Thursday. FIAT The carmaker has no need for a capital increase to fund its ambitious five-year growth plan, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday. The next-generation Jeep Wrangler may be built from aluminium rather than steel in a move that would shift its production away from the Toledo plant in the U.S. state of Ohio, the head of parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said on Thursday. BP PLC BP Plc on Thursday asked a U.S. court to reconsider a September ruling that found the company "grossly negligent" for the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, a finding that boosted its potential liabilities by about $18 billion. AIRBUS GROUP A long-awaited French corporate trial involving allegations of insider trading in the shares of Airbus Group gets under way on Friday, marking the climax of an eight-year investigation. UNICREDIT UniCredit Bank Austria has sold its 16-percent stake in Austrian property firm CA Immobilien to a private holding company based in Cyprus, in a 295 million-euro deal, CA Immobilien said on Thursday. GENERALI Paolo Scaroni, the former CEO of Italian oil major Eni, has resigned as independent board member of Italy's biggest insurance group Assicurazioni Generali, the insurer said on Thursday. Allianz appointed long time Generali executive Sergio Balbinot to the board for a four year term starting on Jan 1, 2015. Balbinot will be in charge of Allianz's insurance business in France, Benelux, Italy, Greece and Turkey. ENEL Chinese companies are interested in buying the Romanian and Slovakian power assets that Enel is looking to sell to cut its debt, the utility's CEO said on Thursday. ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND RBS has hired Goldman Sachs to seek buyers for Coutts International and is expected to tell potential suitors that they will not be allowed to use the Coutts brand, the Financial Times reported. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : EASYJET PLC TRADING INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES TRAFFIC MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0745 IT Markit/ADACI Sv Sep 0750 FR Markit Serv PMI Sep 0755 DE Markit Services Sep 0800 EZ Markit Services Sep 0830 GB Markit/CIPS Ser Sep 0900 EZ Retail Sales MM Aug 1230 US Non-Farm Payrol Sep 1230 US Unemployment Ra Sep 1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Sep ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0539 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,946.17 0 % 0.01 NIKKEI 15655.34 -0.04 % -6.65 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 471.96 0.34 % 1.58 EUR/USD 1.2651 -0.13 % -0.0017 USD/JPY 108.88 0.43 % 0.4700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.438 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.909 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,211.20 -0.17 % -$2.10 US CRUDE $91.53 0.57 % 0.52 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Tricia Wright)