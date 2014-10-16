PARIS, Oct 16 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open around 28 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX
to open 37 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40
to open 15 points higher, or up 0.4 percent.
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q3 2014 Alliance Data Systems Corp
Q3 2014 Baxter International Inc
Q3 2014 BB&T Corp
Q3 2014 Baker Hughes Incorporated
Q3 2014 Capital One Financial Corp
Q3 2014 Delta Air Lines
Q3 2014 Danaher Corp
Q3 2014 Dover Corp
Q3 2014 Fifth Third Bancorp
Q3 2014 Google Inc
Q3 2014 Goldman Sachs
Q3 2014 Grainger
Q3 2014 Mattel Inc
Q3 2014 People's United Financial Inc.
Q3 2014 Philip Morris International
Q3 2014 PPG Industries Inc
Q3 2014 Schlumberger NV
Q3 2014 Snap-On Inc
Q3 2014 SanDisk Corp
Q3 2014 Stryker
Q3 2014 UnitedHealth Group Inc
Q2 2015 Xilinx Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0800 IT Trade Balance Aug
0900 EZ Inflation, final Sep
1230 US jobless claims w/e
1315 US industrial output Sept
1315 US Capacity utilisation Sep
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0510 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,862.49 -0.81 % -15.21
NIKKEI 14734.45 -2.25 % -339.07
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 465.07 -0.24 % -1.11
EUR/USD 1.282 -0.12 % -0.0016
USD/JPY 106.12 0.21 % 0.2200
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.084 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.756 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,239.60 -0.08 % -$0.97
US CRUDE $80.72 -1.3 % -1.06
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)