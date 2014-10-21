PARIS, Oct 21 European stocks were set to dip on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's losses as data showing a slowdown in Chinese economic growth kept investors on edge, offsetting better-than-expected quarterly sales from Apple. China's economic growth slowed in the third quarter to its weakest since the 2008/09 global financial crisis, as a slumping property market dragged on manufacturing and investment, fuelling worries over flagging global growth. "Today's session in Europe was set to take a fairly strong lead from the U.S., and open significantly higher this morning, but Chinese Q3 GDP data appears to have taken some of the edge off," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote in a note. Shares in oil giant Total will be in the spotlight after its chief executive Christophe de Margerie was killed when a business jet collided with a snow plough during takeoff at Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport. At 0615 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.4 percent. After the close on Wall Street on Monday, Apple posted a better-than-expected 16 percent jump in iPhone sales and the strongest growth in Mac computer shipments in years, helping the company surpass Wall Street's targets. Apple also forecast a strong holiday quarter. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0612 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,904.01 0.91 % 17.25 NIKKEI 14804.28 -2.03 % -306.95 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 468.75 0.03 % 0.16 EUR/USD 1.2827 0.23 % 0.0029 USD/JPY 106.35 -0.55 % -0.5900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.146 -- -0.04 10-YR BUND YLD 0.832 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,249.60 0.28 % $3.50 US CRUDE $82.74 0.04 % 0.03 > GLOBAL MARKETS-STOCKS DIP AS CHINA DATA FAIL TO CALM GROWTH FEARS > US STOCKS-U.S. STOCKS END HIGHER DESPITE DRAG FROM IBM > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE FALLS 2.07 PCT > TREASURIES-U.S. BOND PRICES RISE ON VIEW ON FED, EUROPE WORRIES > FOREX-AUSSIE EDGES HIGHER AFTER CHINA GDP; DOLLAR SLIPS VS YEN > PRECIOUS-GOLD STEADY NEAR ONE-MONTH HIGH ON SLOWING CHINA GROWTH > METALS-COPPER CLIMBS AS WEAK CHINA GROWTH STOKES STIMULUS HOPES > BRENT EXTENDS GAINS AT ABOVE $85 AS CHINA OIL DEMAND RISES COMPANY NEWS: TOTAL The chief executive of French oil major Total, Christophe de Margerie, was killed when a business jet collided with a snow plough during takeoff at Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport, the company and airport officials said.. AKZONOBEL The Dutch paint and coatings company said on Tuesday its third quarter core earnings rose 7 percent to 487 million euros ($624 million), hitting market expectations, and maintained its 2015 targets. SWEDBANK The Swedish bank posted third-quarter net earnings above market expectations on Tuesday but said the fragile global economy could affect growth in its home markets. Net profit for continuing operations in the quarter rose to 4.56 billion crowns ($636 million). ACTELION The group raised its full-year profit guidance on Tuesday for the second quarter in a row, buoyed by a healthy uptake of its new heart and lung drug. NOVARTIS An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously recommended the use of Novartis AG's anti-inflammation drug in patients with a type of psoriasis, paving the way for its approval. BAE SYSTEMS South Korea said it could cancel a planned $1 billion-plus deal for BAE Systems to upgrade its F-16 fighter jets and seek a new different contractor if talks with the British company do not proceed smoothly. SHIRE U.S. drugmaker AbbVie said on Monday it has reached agreement with Shire to officially call off its proposed $55 billion purchase of the Irish company, and will pay Shire a $1.64 billion breakup fee for walking away from the deal. ENAGAS Spanish gas grid operator said on Tuesday its nine-month net profit rose 1.5 percent to 308.1 million euros (394.95 million US dollar) from a year earlier as cost controls helped compensate weak demand. ANGLO AMERICAN The miner has been refused a license to extend the life of its Drayton coal mine in eastern Australia, reversing an earlier approval by government regulators in the latest blow to Australia's coal sector. SYNGENTA A federal appeals court has opened the door for Syngenta Seeds to revive a lawsuit it brought against Bunge North America in 2011 over the agribusiness company's refusal of a type of genetically modified corn. LUFTHANSA Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit continues strike action into a second day, this time affecting long-haul flights as well as short-haul flights. Lufthansa has cancelled over 1,500 flights during the stoppage, which began at 1100 GMT on Monday and runs until 2159 GMT on Tuesday. AURUBIS Higher mine output may not lead to a surplus in the market for refined copper cathodes next year, as smelters are experiencing a bottleneck of raw material, Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis said on Monday. ACCIONA Spanish infrastructure company Acciona is negotiating the sale of its ferry group Transmediterranea to investment fund Cerebus for around 120 million euros, Expansion said citing sources close to talks. GJENSIDIGE The Norwegian insurance firm reported third-quarter earnings just below expectations on Tuesday and unexpectedly declared an extra dividend on last year's earnings. Pretax profit fell to 1.34 billion crowns. The firm said it would pay out a 4 crown per share dividend. SOITEC The semiconductor engineering company said second-quarter sales rose 18.4 percent to 56.5 million euros. Soitec said it is expecting to reduce significantly its current operating loss in the second half of 2014-2015 versus the first. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)