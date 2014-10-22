PARIS Oct 22 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 23 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 60 points higher, or up 0.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 21 points higher, or up 0.5 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :

Q3 2014 Peugeot SA Revenues

Q3 2014 Piraeus Bank SA Earnings

Q3 2014 Scana Industrier ASA Earnings

Half-Year Home Retail Group PLC Earnings

Q3 2014 Groupe Eurotunnel SA Sales

Q3 2014 Heineken NV Trading Update

9M 2014 Iberdrola SA Earnings

Sept 2014 BHP Billiton PLC Operational Review

9M 2014 BAT PLC Interim Management Statement

Q3 2014 ABB Ltd Earnings

Q3 2014 Norsk Hydro Earnings

Q3 2014 Nordea Bank AB Earnings

Q3 2014 Marine Harvest ASA Earnings

Q3 2014 Societe BIC SA Earnings

Q3 2014 Konecranes Abp Earnings

Q3 2014 Kesko Oyj Earnings

Q3 2014 Yara International ASA Earnings

Q3 2014 Husqvarna AB Earnings

Q3 2014 Investor AB Earnings

Q3 2014 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings

Q3 2014 GlaxoSmithKline PLC Earnings

Q3 2014 Michelin SCA Quarterly Information

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Abbott Laboratories Q3 2014 Amphenol Q3 2014 Boeing Co Q3 2014 C R Bard Inc Q3 2014 Biogen Idec Inc Q3 2014 Boston Scientific Corp Q2 2015 CA Inc Q3 2014 Citrix Systems Inc Q3 2014 The Dow Chemical Company Q3 2014 Equifax Inc Q3 2014 EMC Corp Q3 2014 General Dynamics Corp Q3 2014 General Motors Co Q3 2014 Interpublic Group of Companies Q3 2014 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Q3 2014 Leggett & Platt Q1 2015 Lam Research Corp Q3 2014 Northrop Grumman Corp Q3 2014 Norfolk Southern Corp Q3 2014 Northern Trust Corp Q3 2014 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Q3 2014 Ryder System, Inc. Q3 2014 Simon Property Group Inc Q3 2014 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Q3 2014 AT&T Inc Q3 2014 Torchmark Corp Q3 2014 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Q3 2014 Tractor Supply Co Q3 2014 U.S. Bancorp Q4 2014 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. Q3 2014 Xerox Corp.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

1230 US CPI Sep

1230 US core CPI Sep

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT: > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES UP ON U.S. TECH RESULTS, ECB HOPES > US STOCKS-WALL ST EXTENDS REBOUND ON EARNINGS, ECB REPORT > NIKKEI RALLIES ON ECB OPTIMISM, APPLE EARNINGS; TAKATA BOUNCES > TREASURIES-U.S. BOND PRICES SLIP ON CHINESE DATA, REPORT ON ECB > FOREX-EURO ON DEFENSIVE AFTER ECB BOND BUY REPORT, YEN SLIPS > PRECIOUS-GOLD HOVERS NEAR 6-WEEK PEAK AMID CHINA SLOWDOWN WOES > METALS-LONDON COPPER HOLDS GAINS AS MARKETS EYE ECB BOND BUYS > BRENT HOLDS ABOVE $86 AS BUYERS SLOWLY RETURN

