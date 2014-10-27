LONDON, Oct 27 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 20 to 23 points higher, or 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 30 to 43 points higher, or 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 19 to 23 points higher, or 0.6 percent, on Monday. * Investors gave a cautious thumbs-up to the European Central Bank's (ECB) health check of euro zone banks, describing it as a step in the right direction rather than the final word on the state of the bloc's financial system. * Roughly one in five of the euro zone's top lenders failed landmark health checks at the end of last year but most have since repaired their finances, the European Central Bank said on Sunday. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : Deutsche Boerse AG Q3 2014 Deutsche Boerse AG Earnings Release Mediobanca Q1 2014/2015 Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA Earnings Release TNT Express NV Q3 2014 TNT Express NV Earnings Release SSAB AB Q3 2014 SSAB AB Earnings Release Rautaruukki Q3 2014 Rautaruukki Oyj Earnings Release Corporation MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Merck & Co Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 09:00 Euro Zone-M3 Money Supply - Money-private loans Sep. 2014 09:00 Euro Zone-M3 Money Supply - Money-M3 annual Sep. 2014 grwth 09:00 Germany-Ifo - Ifo expectations Oct. 2014 09:00 Germany-Ifo - Ifo current conditions Oct. 2014 09:00 Germany-Ifo - Ifo business climate Oct. 2014 11:00 United Kingdom-CBI reported sales - CBI Oct. 2014 Distributive Trades 13:45 United States-Mkit services Flash - Markit Svcs Oct. 2014 PMI 14:00 United States-Pending home sales - Pending sales Sep. 2014 change mm ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0517 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,964.58 0.71 % 13.76 NIKKEI 15388.72 0.63 % 97.08 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 473.71 0.15 % 0.69 EUR/USD 1.2703 0.26 % 0.0033 USD/JPY 107.92 -0.2 % -0.2200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.278 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.892 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,230.55 -0.03 % -$0.41 US CRUDE $81.03 0.02 % 0.02 > ASIA UP AS UPBEAT EARNINGS, DATA SHARPEN RISK APPETITE > WALL ST BOOSTED BY EARNINGS, S&P POSTS BEST WEEK IN NEARLY TWO YEARS > NIKKEI ADVANCES ON WEAKER YEN; INVESTORS AWAIT EARNINGS SEASON > U.S. BOND PRICES STEADY AS EBOLA FEARS RETREAT > EURO COMES SAFELY THROUGH ECB STRESS TEST, AUSSIE UPv > GOLD STRUGGLES AS STRONGER EQUITIES HURT SAFE-HAVEN APPEAL > LME COPPER DRIFTS LOWER AS SUPPLY PICK-UP PRESSURES PRICES > BRENT DROPS BELOW $86 AFTER GOLDMAN CUTS PRICE FORECASTS (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)