PARIS, Nov 3 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 1 to 8 points lower, or down as much as 0.12 percent, Germany's
DAX to open down 2 points to up 4 points, or as much as 0.04 percent
higher, and France's CAC 40 to open 1 to 4 points higher, or up as much
as 0.09 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q3 2014 Banco Espirito Santo Earnings
Q3 2014 Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni SpA Earnings
Q3 2014 Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA Earnings
Half Year 2014 Let'S Gowex SA Earnings Release
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q3 2014 American International Group Inc
Q3 2014 Affiliated Managers Group Inc
Q3 2014 Frontier Communications Corp
Q3 2014 Loews Corp
Q3 2014 Marathon Oil Corp
Q1 2015 Sysco Corp
Q3 2014 Tenet Healthcare Corp
Q3 2014 Vornado Realty Trust
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
---- US domestic car sales
0845 IT Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Oct
0850 FR Markit Mfg PMI Pct
0855 DE Markit/BME Mfg PMI Oct
0900 EZ Markit Mfg Final PMI Oct
0930 GB Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Oct
1445 US Markit Mfg PMI Final Oct
1500 US Construction Spending Sep
1500 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Oct
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0655 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,018.05 1.17 % 23.4
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 483.38 -0.47 % -2.3
EUR/USD 1.2496 -0.22 % -0.0028
USD/JPY 112.65 0.31 % 0.3500
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.335 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.838 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,169.50 -0.38 % -$4.42
US CRUDE $80.11 -0.53 % -0.43
> GLOBAL MARKETS-STRONG DOLLAR SQUEEZES COMMODITIES
> US STOCKS-DOW, S&P 500 END AT RECORD HIGHS; BOJ MOVE ADDS FUEL TO RALLY
> FOREX-YEN HITS 7-YEAR LOW VS DOLLAR; AUSSIE FALLS AFTER WEAK CHINA PMI
> PRECIOUS-GOLD AND SILVER EXTEND LOSSES, STRUGGLE NEAR 4-YR LOWS
> COPPER UNDERPINNED BY JAPAN EASING, CHINA CLOUDS OUTLOOK
> BRENT DROPS FURTHER AWAY FROM $86 ON STRONG DOLLAR, CHINA DATA
