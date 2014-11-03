PARIS, Nov 3 European stocks were seen steady on Monday, taking
a breather from the previous session's strong gains, with Publicis in focus
after unveiling a takeover offer for Sapient.
Publicis, the world's third-largest advertising holding company, has agreed
to buy U.S. digital ad specialist Sapient for $3.7 billion in cash as it seeks
to accelerate growth after a botched merger earlier this year.
At 0725 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100,
for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1 percent to
up 0.2 percent.
On the macro front, disappointing surveys out of China's manufacturing and
services sectors will weigh on investor sentiment. Data showed China's economy
lost further momentum heading into the fourth quarter as a cooling property
market weighed on activity and export demand softened.
However, a fresh dip in the euro against the dollar was set to
reassure investors about the profit outlook for European exporters. The single
currency dipped to as low as $1.2441.
Shares in airlines will be in focus as Ryanair hiked its annual
profit forecast almost 20 percent on a surge in winter bookings and said it
would slash fares by up to 10 percent in the new year to steal more market share
from struggling higher-cost rivals.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0725 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,018.05 1.17 % 23.4
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 483.11 -0.53 % -2.57
EUR/USD 1.2494 -0.24 % -0.0030
USD/JPY 112.67 0.33 % 0.3700
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.335 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.819 -- -0.03
SPOT GOLD $1,171.40 -0.21 % -$2.52
US CRUDE $80.27 -0.34 % -0.27
COMPANY NEWS:
PUBLICIS
The world's third-largest advertising holding company, has agreed to buy
digital ad specialist Sapient for $3.7 billion in cash as it seeks to accelerate
growth after a botched merger earlier this year.
RYANAIR
Ryanair hiked its annual profit forecast almost 20 percent on a surge in
winter bookings and said it would slash fares by up to 10 percent in the new
year to steal more market share from struggling higher-cost rivals.
UNICREDIT
Unicredit's dividend on its 2014 results will be at least in line with the
previous year, the chief executive of Italy's biggest bank by assets said in an
interview with la Repubblica A&F on Monday.
DIAGEO
Diageo is nearing a deal with Jose Cuervo that would give the British liquor
company full ownership of Don Julio tequila in exchange for its Bushmills
whiskey label, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
HOLCIM
The Swiss cement maker posted a drop in quarterly sales and profit on Monday
as higher volumes in India and the United States failed to offset foreign
exchange headwinds and weakness in Europe and Latin America.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's third biggest lender said on Sunday it could plug a 2.1 billion euro
($2.6 billion) capital hole uncovered by a pan-European health check of lenders
entirely through a capital increase.
TESCO
The grocer is in the early stages of examining a potential float of Tesco
bank, which could raise between 500 million and 1 billion pounds ($800
million-1.6 billion), the Sunday Telegraph reported.
ANGLO AMERICAN
Mick Davis, the former boss of miner Xstrata GLEN.L, has made an offer for
Anglo American AAL.L assets including copper mines in Chile, Brazilian nickel
mines and some coal operations, the Sunday Times reported without citing
sources.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
German pay-TV provider swung to a first-quarter net profit of 12.3 million
euros ($15.4 million) as it signed up close to 100,000 new subscribers for its
services.
STATOIL
The full development of giant Johan Sverdrup field could cost between 170
billion and 220 billion crowns ($25 billion-$32.5 billion), the firm said on
Monday.
POSTNL
Dutch mail company reported increased profit and revenue in the third
quarter as price hikes, cost cutting and growth in its parcels business
compensated for falling volume in its core Dutch mail business.
TELECOM ITALIA
Brazil's Grupo Oi, Mexico's America Movil and Spain's Telefonica agreed to
place a joint bid worth around 32 billion reais ($13 billion) for TIM
Participações, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said
on Friday.
REPSOL
Spanish oil firm Repsol is set to accelerate a $10 billion acquisition drive
to take advantage of lower U.S. shale valuations in the face of falling oil
prices and eventually fill a gap left by the 2012 seizure of its Argentine
business.
BANCA CARIGE
The top shareholder in Carige will weigh all the options considered by the
midsize lender to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by a pan-European health
check, but would prefer a merger before a cash call, its chairman said.
ALTICE
The holding company owned by cable entrepreneur Patrick Drahi said it made a
fully financed offer to buy the Portuguese assets of Portugal Telecom from Oi SA
.
INNATE PHARMA
The biotech company has published pre-clinical efficacy studies for IPH4102,
which is being studied for use as a treatment for lymphoma. Phase One studies in
people will begin next year.
KPN
The chief financial officer of Mexico's America Movil has reduced
his personal stake in Dutch telecoms group KPN, of which he is a supervisory
board member, by more than a quarter, according to a regulatory filings.
AREVA
The French nuclear group confirmed its 2014 revenue and core profit targets
even after revenue fell 14.3 percent in the first nine months, but warned that
its cash-flow target will depend on the pace of customer payments.
WENDEL
The investment fund said Materis, a chemical company it controls, had
finalised the sale of concrete additives unit Chryso to LBO France in a
transaction representing an enterprise value of 290 millon euros after fees.
EDF
Unidentified drones once again overflew five nuclear power plants operated
by the French state-controlled utility, a source with knowledge of the matter
said, in the latest of a series of unexplained incidents that have raised safety
concerns.
BNP
Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafé said French banks should pay only 10
billion euros of the 16 billion euro contribution to the EU's bailout fund
currently being asked of them.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)