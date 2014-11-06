LONDON, Nov 6 European stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, with many traders focusing on the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy meeting later in the ay. Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 17 points, or 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open down by 15 points, or 0.2 percent, and for France's CAC 40 to open down by 3 points, flat in percentage terms. The ECB is set to stick to the policy path laid out over the summer when it meets on Thursday, waiting for its stimulus to unfold before considering further steps, and keeping interest rates at record lows. More drastic measures in the form of outright purchases of sovereign bonds - as deployed by other major central banks to boost their economies - still remain distant in the euro zone, mainly due to political hurdles, especially in Germany. The November policy meeting also takes place against a backdrop of meager growth prospects for the euro zone and mounting discomfort among Governing Council members over ECB President Mario Draghi's leadership style. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0604 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,023.57 0.57 % 11.47 NIKKEI 16,792.4 -0.86 % -144.84 8 EUR/USD 1.2519 0.27 % 0.0034 USD/JPY 114.30 -0.29 % -0.3300 10-YR US TSY 2.332 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.827 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,145.2 0.37 % $4.24 0 US CRUDE $78.92 0.31 % 0.24 > ASIAN SHARES SLIP AS CHINA CONCERNS TRUMP U.S. OPTIMISM > U.S. STOCKS-DOW, S&P 500 CLOSE AT RECORDS AFTER MIDTERM VOTE > NIKKEI SKIDS AS INVESTORS BOOK GAINS; SUNTORY SHINES > TREASURIES-U.S. YIELDS EDGE UP ON ADP JOBS DATA, STOCK GAINS > DOLLAR STUMBLES AFTER KICKING HIGHER, EURO COWERS AS ECB LOOMS > GOLD, SILVER NEAR 4-1/2 YEAR LOWS AS DOLLAR STRENGTH BITES > GOLD, SILVER NEAR 4-1/2 YEAR LOWS AS DOLLAR STRENGTH BITES > BRENT GAINS AFTER US CRUDE STOCKS DATA, TRADES ABOVE $83 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)