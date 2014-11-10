PARIS, Nov 10 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 13 to 21 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 8 points to flat, or as much as 0.08 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 2 to 8 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : Half Year 2014 Let'S Gowex SA Earnings Preliminary 2013/2014 Wincor Nixdorf AG Earnings Q2 2014/2015 Kabel Deutschland Holding AG Earnings Q3 2014 Acea SpA Earnings Q3 2014 Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti SpA Earnings Q3 2014 Banco Espirito Santo SA Earnings Q3 2014 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA Earnings Q3 2014 Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA Earnings MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : No major U.S. company set to report results on Monday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0900 IT Industrial output Sep 0930 EZ Sentix Index Nov ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES FIRM AFTER SOUND US DATA > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS FLAT; HEALTHCARE OFF ON NEW OBAMACARE CHALLENGE > NIKKEI FALLS TO 1-WK LOW AS US JOBS DATA LIFTS YEN > TREASURIES-U.S. BONDS RALLY ON DISAPPOINTING JOBS, WAGE GROWTH > DOLLAR SHEDS SOME RALLY GAINS AS U.S. YIELDS SAG ON PAYROLL DATA > PRECIOUS-GOLD DIPS AFTER RALLYING ON U.S. JOBS DATA > METALS-LME COPPER RISES TO NEAR 1-WEEK HIGH, CHINA DATA HELPS > BRENT CLIMBS TOWARDS $84 ON UKRAINE TENSIONS, LIBYA DISRUPTIONS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)