PARIS Nov 12 European stocks were set to dip on Wednesday,
reversing the previous session's small gains, with the banking sector in focus
after global regulators fined five major banks for failings in currency trading.
The regulators imposed penalties totalling $3.4 billion on UBS,
Citigroup, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and JP Morgan
.
Switzerland's UBS swallowed the biggest penalty, paying $661 million to
Britain's Financial Services Authority (FCA) and the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) and ordered by the Swiss regulator FINMA to hand over
134 million Swiss francs.
At 0724 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100,
for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.3
percent.
Shares in JPMorgan, Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC
traded in Frankfurt were down 1.2-1.4 percent in early trading, while
Frankfurt-listed shares of UBS and Citigroup were flat.
On the earnings front, Sainsbury will be in focus after the British
grocer said it would rein in spending on new stores and find more cost savings
to finance price cuts as it seeks to cope with the toughest market conditions
for decades.
British luxury brand Burberry pointed to a "more difficult external
environment" as it posted a 6 percent rise in half-year adjusted pre-tax profit
that was in line with forecasts.
COMPANY NEWS:
BANKS
Global regulators imposed penalties totalling $3.4 billion on five major
banks, including UBS, HSBC and Citigroup on Wednesday
in a landmark settlement over allegations of price fixing in the foreign
exchange market. Royal Bank of Scotland and JP Morgan were also
fined for attempting to manipulate foreign exchange benchmarks in a year-long
probe that has put the largely unregulated $5 trillion-a-day market on a tighter
leash, with dozens of dealers suspended or fired.
SAINSBURY
British grocer Sainsbury's said it would rein in spending on new stores and
find more cost savings to finance price cuts as it seeks to cope with the
toughest market conditions for decades.
BURBERRY
British luxury brand Burberry on Wednesday pointed to a "more difficult
external environment" as it posted a 6 percent rise in half-year adjusted
pre-tax profit that was in line with forecasts.
TELEFONICA
The group posted falling revenue and profit in the first nine months of the
year, although a rise in customers signing up for its broadband and pay-TV deals
showed a turnaround from a three-year slump was gathering pace.
TULLOW OIL
Africa-focused oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil said it will concentrate its
investment focus on its producing assets and existing discoveries because of
weak oil prices and poor offshore drilling results.
CLUB MED
Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi increased his offer for the French resort
operator to 23 euros per share. Trading in the shares resumes on Wednesday.
AIRBUS
Airlines are sticking with plans to buy the latest generation of fuel-saving
passenger jets even though falling jet fuel costs have undercut the case for
these planes, Air Lease Corp Chief Executive Officer Steven Udvar-Hazy
said in an interview.
VIVENDI
Mediaset CFO Marco Giordani said he did not expect a deal for a new
investor in the Italian group's pay TV business, Mediaset Premium, to be reached
shortly. He said the group was in talks with many operators and not only with
Vivendi and Al Jazeera.
DEUTSCHE POST
The German postal and logistics company confirmed its targets for the year
despite a tough economic backdrop and even as it missed expectations for third
quarter profit.
UNICREDIT BANCO SANTANDER
Italy's biggest bank by assets expects to sign a deal with Spain's Santander
to combine their asset management businesses by early December,
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday.
BBVA
Spanish bank BBVA plans to close about half of its 81 offices in Portugal
and dismiss a quarter of the loss-making division's workforce in an effort to
recoup profitability, a spokesman for the bank said.
BANCO POPOLARE
Italy's Banco Popolare posted a net loss of 121.7 million euros in the first
nine months hit by higher loan loss charges and one-off costs related to the
early retirement of 330 employees. The lender is not looking at any M&A deals at
the moment but it would examine any interesting opportunities that may come
about, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
BANCA CARIGE
The lender posted a net loss for the January-September period, hit by
one-off items related to writedowns on insurance assets it was selling and
higher labour costs.
