PARIS Nov 17 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 24 to 33 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 55 to 66 points lower, or down as much as 0.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 15 to 20 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :

No major European company reporting results on Monday.

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :

Q4 2014 Agilent Technologies Inc

Q4 2014 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

Q4 2014 Tyson Foods

Q3 2015 Urban Outfitters Inc

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0900 IT trade balance Sep

1000 EZ Eurostat trade Sep

1330 US NY Fed manufacturing Nov

1415 US industrial output Oct

1415 US capacity utilization Oct

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-TOKYO SHARES SKID AS JAPAN SLIPS INTO RECESSION > US STOCKS-WALL ST POSTS GAINS FOR 4TH WEEK; ENDS FLAT FOR DAY > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES DOWN 2.96 PCT > DOLLAR RETREATS FROM 7-YR HIGH VS YEN AS JAPAN RECESSION HITS NIKKEI > PRECIOUS-GOLD DIPS IN CHOPPY TRADE AFTER SHORT-COVERING RALLY > METALS-LONDON COPPER HITS TWO-WEEK HIGH ON U.S. GROWTH SIGNALS > BRENT SLIPS TO $79 AS JAPAN ENTERS RECESSION

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)