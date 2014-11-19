PARIS, Nov 19 European stocks were set to inch higher on
Wednesday, gaining ground for the third day in a row and tracking a rally on
Wall Street where both the Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs, helped by
recent M&A activity.
The European insurance sector will be in the spotlight after Italy's
Generali said it expected to achieve its targets for 2015 ahead of
schedule and raise its dividend payout to more than 40 percent thanks to a
stronger balance sheet.
Banks will also be in focus after Spain's BBVA said on Wednesday
it was in advanced talks with Dogus Holding over the possible acquisition of a
14.89 percent stake in Turkey's Garanti, raising its total stake to
39.9 percent.
At 0735 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up 0.1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.2 percent and the S&P 500
gained 0.5 percent, with Actavis Plc featuring among the biggest
drivers, up 9 percent, a day after winning a takeover battle for peer Allergan
.
Tokyo's Nikkei index ended 0.3 percent lower, as investors booked
recent sharp gains, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delayed a tax hike and said
he would call a snap election to seek a fresh mandate for his economic policies.
The Nikkei is still up 19 percent since mid-October.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0747 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,051.80 0.51 % 10.48
NIKKEI 17288.75 -0.32 % -55.31
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 473.44 -0.54 % -2.58
EUR/USD 1.2519 -0.14 % -0.0017
USD/JPY 117.36 0.43 % 0.5000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.315 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.791 -- -0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,193.63 -0.3 % -$3.62
US CRUDE $74.24 -0.5 % -0.37
COMPANY NEWS:
HUGO BOSS
German fashion house set a goal for sales growth to rise in coming years to
the high-single digits and for an increase in its operating margin to 25
percent.
BNP PARIBAS
French prosecutors have opened a preliminary inquiry into suspected insider
trading by officials at French bank BNP Paribas, a source with knowledge of the
inquiry said.
AREVA
The nuclear group suspended its 2015 and 2016 financial targets, blaming
delays to a Finnish nuclear project, the slow restart of Japan's reactors and a
lacklustre nuclear market.
INTERTEK
British product-testing company said it expected full-year organic revenue
growth and operating margins to be in line with the previous year.
GENERALI
The Italian insurer said on Wednesday it expected to achieve its targets for
2015 ahead of schedule and raise its dividend payout to more than 40 percent
thanks to a stronger balance sheet.
BBVA
BBVA said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks with Dogus Holding over the
possible acquisition of a 14.89 percent stake in Turkey's Garanti,
raising its total stake to 39.9 percent.
ROYAL MAIL
The mail group halved the expected growth rate of its UK parcels market to
1-2 percent on Wednesday due to fierce competition which helped send first-half
operating profit down 21 percent.
ICAP
The world's largest interdealer broker reported an 9 percent fall on a
constant currency basis in first-half revenue amid fragile market conditions. It
also said it is in discussions to combine ICAP Shipping with Howe Robinson
Group.
BRITVIC
The soft drinks manufacturer behind Robinsons and J2O, has begun a search
for heavyweight figures to refresh its boardroom nearly a decade after it became
a separately listed company, Sky News reported late on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1yPGMg5)
GAGFAH
The real estate company reported results and said it was on track to meet
its earnings guidance through 2017.
WIRECARD
The payment company said Q3 earnings after tax rose to 29 million euros. It
also forecast earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation for
the fiscal year 2015 of 205 million euros to 225 million euros.
NUMERICABLE
The French cable operator said its 4.7 billion euro rights issue has been
99.95 percent subscribed.
EDF
The French utility announced a new one-year delay for its Areva-designed EPR
nuclear reactor in Flamanville, France, which it now expects to be connected to
the grid in 2017, a decade after construction started.
AKZO
The Dutch chemicals company said that a Chicago, Illinois-based subsidiary
had been defrauded of up to 53 million euros and that it had informed law
enforcement authorities.
AIRBUS
The European planemaker aims to deliver the first A350 jetliner to launch
customer Qatar Airways by mid-December, the airline said.
SOITEC
The semiconductor engineering company said its first-half operating loss
narrowed to 84 million euros from 141 million a year ago as sales rose 16.5
percent to 106 million. It confirmed it is on track to return to a positive EBIT
margin over the 2015-2016 financial year.
GAMESA
Spain's Gamesa said on Wednesday it has signed two contracts to supply wind
generators with a combined capacity of 112 megawatts to Chinese groups CGN Wind
Energy and Everbright.
ARKEMA
The firm launched a rights issue on Wednesday to raise around 350 million
euros ($438 million) in a key step for the refinancing of the French chemicals
group's 1.7 billion euro acquisition of adhesives company Bostik.
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC
British investment firm said it expects early next year to recommend the
return of about 200 million pounds ($312.5 million) in capital to shareholders.
SAAB
Saab's deal to sell Gripen NG jets to Brazil could more than triple to
eventually include the purchase of at least 108 aircraft, a senior Brazilian
military officer said on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.
UK BANKS
British lawmakers will quiz top bankers in the wake of last week's $4.3
billion deal with regulators to settle allegations of collusion and manipulation
in the foreign exchange market, a source familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
UK PUB COMPANIES
British lawmakers on Tuesday voted to give people who lease pubs from big
companies more freedom about where they buy their beer, overturning government
plans for industry reforms.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)