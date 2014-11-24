PARIS Nov 24 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 to 6 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open unchanged to 3 points lower, or down 0.03 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open unchanged to 1 point lower, or down 0.02 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :

Half Year 2014 Cranswick PLC Earnings

Interim 2014/2015 Accsys Technologies PLC Earnings

Q4 2013/2014 Trigano SA Earnings

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :

No major U.S. company reporting on Monday.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0900 DE Ifo Nov

1445 US Markit Comp Flash PMI Nov

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

> GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS UP AS CHINA, EUROPE STEP UP STIMULUS > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS AT RECORDS ON CENTRAL BANK ACTION > FOREX-EURO WOBBLES ON CHANCE OF MORE ECB ACTION, AUSSIE PERKIER > PRECIOUS-GOLD FIRM NEAR 3-WEEK HIGH ON CHINA RATE CUT > METALS-LONDON METALS PARE CHINA-RATE CUT INSPIRED GAINS > BRENT REMAINS ABOVE $80 AFTER CHINA RATE CUTS, AHEAD OF OPEC MEETING

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)