PARIS, Nov 27 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 6 to 9 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 29 to 32 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 15 to 16 points higher, or up 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 First Sensor AG Earnings Release Q3 2014 Public Power Corporation SA Earnings Half Year 2014/2015 Laurent Perrier Earnings Full Year 2014 Shaftesbury PLC Earnings Q4 2014 Infineon Technologies AG Earnings Q2 2014/2015 Elekta publ AB Earnings Release Half Year 2014/2015 Remy Cointreau SA Earnings Q3 2014 Aegean Airlines SA Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : No major European company reporting. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0855 DE Unemployment Nov 0900 IT Business Confidence Nov 1000 EZ Business Climate Nov 1000 EZ Economic sentiment Nov 1000 EZ Consumer confidence FInal Nov 1200 DE GfK Consumer Sentiment Dec ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0635 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,072.83 0.28 % 5.8 NIKKEI 17248.5 -0.78 % -135.08 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 481.26 0.28 % 1.36 EUR/USD 1.2506 0.01 % 0.0001 USD/JPY 117.35 -0.31 % -0.3700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.245 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.733 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,195.46 -0.18 % -$2.13 US CRUDE $72.78 -1.23 % -0.91 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA SHARES EDGE UP, OIL TUMBLES TO 4-YEAR LOW > US STOCKS-S&P 500 ENDS AT RECORD HIGH BOOSTED BY TECH SHARES > NIKKEI SAGS AS FUTURES-SELLING DEEPENS MORNING LOSSES > FOREX-DOLLAR DIPS VERSUS YEN, AUSSIE CLIMBS ON UPBEAT DATA > GOLD SLIPS FURTHER BELOW $1,200 AS FUND OUTFLOWS RESUME > COPPER EDGES OFF THREE-WEEK TROUGH, HELPED BY STIMULUS PROSPECTS > OIL PRICES FALL AS OPEC IS UNLIKELY TO CUT PRODUCTION (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)