PARIS, Nov 28 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 5 to 8 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 2 to 8 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 4 points lower, or down 0.1 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Portugal Telecom SGPS SA Earnings Q3 2014 Oberbank AG Earnings Release Q3 2014 Amara Mining PLC Earnings Release Q3 2014 Arrow Global Group PLC Earnings Full Year 2014 Club Mediterranee SA Earnings MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : No major U.S. company set to report on Friday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE retail sales Oct 0700 GB Nationwide house prices Nov 0745 FR consumer spending Oct 0745 FR Producer prices Oct 0900 IT Unemployment rate Oct 1000 EZ inflation flash Nov 1000 EZ Unemployment rate Oct ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0620 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,072.83 0.28 % 5.8 NIKKEI 17459.85 1.23 % 211.35 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 478.49 -0.5 % -2.41 EUR/USD 1.245 -0.13 % -0.0016 USD/JPY 118.14 0.39 % 0.4600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.206 -- -0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 0.702 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,184.90 -0.53 % -$6.35 US CRUDE $68.24 -7.4 % -5.45 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES WITHER AS OPEC'S RESTRAINT HITS OIL > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 1.23 PCT > FOREX-DOLLAR FIRMS AS OIL PLUNGES HIT COMMODITY CURRENCIES > GOLD EXTENDS LOSSES TO THIRD DAY AS OIL SLUMPS > LME COPPER HITS 8-MONTH LOW UNDER $6,500; TRACKS OIL > BRENT NEAR 4-YR LOW AFTER OPEC DECIDES AGAINST OUTPUT CUT (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)