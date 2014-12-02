LONDON, Dec 2 European stocks were seen steadying on Tuesday after a pullback in the previous session that had been caused by a new slump in the price of crude oil, which fell to five-year lows. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 4-9 points, or 0.1 percent higher. Germany's DAX was expected to open up by as much as 10 points, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 was also expected to open up by 5-9 points, or 0.1-0.2 percent higher. Brent crude slipped to nearly $72 a barrel on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains seen on Monday when prices rallied for the first time in six sessions, but Europe's stock markets were expected to be lifted by gains overnight in Asia. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0610 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,053.44 -0.68 % -14.12 NIKKEI 17,663.2 0.42 % 73.12 2 EUR/USD 1.2463 -0.05 % -0.0006 USD/JPY 118.44 0.04 % 0.0500 10-YR US TSY 2.238 -- 0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.744 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,209.2 -0.1 % -$1.23 0 US CRUDE $68.50 -0.72 % -0.50 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA RESOURCE SHARES HELPED BY OIL BOUNCE, DOLLAR CAPPED > US STOCKS-WALL ST FALLS IN BROAD DECLINE; APPLE STUMBLES > NIKKEI TURNS POSITIVE, SUPPORTED BY HOPES OF BOJ BUYING > TREASURIES-RALLY ENDS ON PROFIT-TAKING, DATA CAUTION > FOREX-DOLLAR HOLDS FIRM; AUSSIE EDGES HIGHER ON SHORT-COVERING > PRECIOUS-GOLD DIPS AFTER OVERNIGHT SURGE, BUT HOLDS ABOVE $1,200 > METALS-LONDON COPPER SLIPS, BUT HOLDS ABOVE 4-1/2 YR LOW AS OIL STEADIES > BRENT SLIPS TO NEAR $72 AFTER SHARP RALLY IN VOLATILE MARKET (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)