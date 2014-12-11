PARIS, Dec 11 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 19 to 22 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 35 to 38 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 16 to 18 points lower, or down 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Half Year 2014 Sports Direct PLC Earnings Q4 2014 Ocado Group PLC Interim Management Statement John Wood Group PLC Pre-close Trading Update Half Year 2014/2015 Darty PLC Earnings Q1 2014/2015 Zodiac Aerospace SA Corporate Sales MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Adobe Systems MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE CPI final Nov 0700 DE HICP final Nov 0745 FR CPI Final Nov 0900 IT Industrial output Oct 1015 EZ Results of TLTRO take-up 1330 US initial jobless claims 1330 US retail sales Nov 1500 US business inventories Oct ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0628 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,026.14 -1.64 % -33.68 NIKKEI 17257.4 -0.89 % -155.18 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 462.42 -0.81 % -3.76 EUR/USD 1.2439 -0.06 % -0.0008 USD/JPY 118.32 0.43 % 0.5100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.164 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.679 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,223.20 -0.29 % -$3.50 US CRUDE $61.44 0.82 % 0.50 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA DOWN AS OIL FALL HITS SENTIMENT > US STOCKS-INDEXES END DOWN MORE THAN 1 PCT AS ENERGY FALLS FURTHER > NIKKEI SLIPS TO 2-WEEK LOW ON STRONG YEN AND OIL PRICE DROP > FOREX-DOLLAR GETS RESPITE VS YEN; KIWI RISES AFTER RBNZ > PRECIOUS-GOLD CLIMBS TOWARDS 7-WK HIGH AS DOLLAR, EQUITIES SLIDE > METALS-DOLLAR DROP EASES PRESSURE ON METALS > BRENT EDGES UP TOWARD $65, BUT SAUDI STANCE ON OUTPUT CURBS GAINS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)