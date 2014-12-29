LONDON, Dec 29 European shares were set to open little changed on Monday, with futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's DAX and France's CAC between 0.1 percent lower and 0.1 percent higher at 0730 GMT. GREECE A presidential vote in Greece will decide whether the country goes to snap elections, which could bring the left-wing Syriza party to power and derail an international bailout. Voting is due to start at midday (1000 GMT), with the result likely around an hour later. CREDIT SUISSE Credit Suisse was ordered to face a $10 billion lawsuit by New York's attorney general accusing the Swiss bank of fraud in the sales of mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 26. LANXESS Indicated 1.4 percent lower The company expects its full-year results to come in at the lower end of its target range, Chief Executive Matthias Zachert told a German newspaper. AIRBUS A missing Airbus A320-200 jet carrying 162 people could be at the bottom of the sea after it was presumed to have crashed off the Indonesian coast, an official said on Monday. ALLIANZ The German insurer is the lead re-insurer, through one of its divisions, to the AirAsia plane that went missing on Sunday and is presumed to have crashed off the Indonesian coast with 162 people on board, the company said on Monday. PUBLICIS The advertising group announced last week it would extend its $3.7 billion offer for U.S. rival Sapient until Jan. 7 after receiving acceptances representing 79.6 percent of the company's capital. ALTICE Angolan billionaire businesswoman Isabel dos Santos has dropped her 1.2 billion euro ($1.46 billion) bid for Portugal Telecom SGPS (PT SGPS) - an offer which had threatened to block the sale of PT's former domestic business PT Portugal by Brazilian affiliate Oi to rival telecoms group Altice TRUCKMAKERS Top European truckmakers including Daimler and Volkswagen's MAN and Scania units operated a cartel for 14 years to delay the progress of emissions-reducing technology, the Financial Times reported on Dec. 24, citing leaked documents in a European Commission investigation. VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen's flagship Audi division is to increase spending on new models, plants and technology through 2019 to push its goal of surpassing German rival BMW as the world's largest luxury-car manufacturer. NOVO NORDISK The world's biggest insulin maker is confident about its long-term growth plans but needs to secure approval for its new long-acting insulin Tresiba in the United States, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview on Saturday. STANDARD CHARTERED Standard Chartered has hired two former prosecutors to police its transactions for criminal activity, a spokesman said on Friday, as the British bank wrestles with a series of legal and compliance problems. SACYR, SALINI IMPREGILO The consortium working on the extensive Panama Canal expansion, formed by Spain's Sacyr, Italy's Salini Impregilo, Belgium's Jan de Nul and Panamanian company CUSA, has submitted two new claims for cost overruns of almost $740 million, the canal administrator said on Friday. HEIDELBERGCEMENT The cement maker on Dec. 24 clinched a deal to sell its Hanson Building Products business to private equity firm Lone Star Funds for $1.4 billion to reduce its debt. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0900 IT Consumer Confidence Dec ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0706 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,088.77 0.33 % 6.89 NIKKEI 17729.84 -0.5 % -89.12 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 467.92 0.99 % 4.6 EUR/USD 1.2184 0.07 % 0.0009 USD/JPY 120.33 -0.05 % -0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.248 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.607 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,195.26 0.05 % $0.61 US CRUDE $55.36 1.15 % 0.63 > ASIA FOLLOWS WALL ST UP, EURO WOBBLES BEFORE GREEK VOTE > WALL ST ENDS AT RECORD IN SECOND STRAIGHT WEEKLY GAIN > NIKKEI TURNS NEGATIVE ON SUSPECTED EBOLA CASE > TREASURIES-PRICES RECOVER AFTER SELLOFF > DOLLAR ON FIRM FOOTING AS GREEK VOTE PRESSURES EURO > GOLD RETAINS SHARP GAINS; SPDR HOLDINGS AT 6-YEAR LOW > COPPER FLAT, FACES PRESSURE FROM WEAK DEMAND > OIL PRICES CLIMB ON LIBYA SUPPLY WORRIES (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Nigel Stephenson)