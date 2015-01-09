LONDON Jan 9 Markets were seen opening on a subdued note in Europe on Friday after a fall in German industrial output and ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, following strong gains in the previous session driven by hopes that central banks would stick to their accommodative post-crisis stance.

At 0729 GMT, EuroStoxx 50 futures were trading down 0.8 percent, German DAX futures were down 0.4 percent and French CAC 40 futures were down 0.5 percent.

The euro continued to flirt with fresh nine-year lows against the dollar.

Figures out of Germany showed industrial output from Europe's No. 1 economy in November fell 0.1 percent month-on-month, compared with a Reuters consensus forecast gain of 0.4 percent. Exports also fell sharply.

A strong U.S. non-farm reading would strengthen prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking rates later this year and again highlight the contrast in policies between the ECB, now facing euro zone deflation and seen on the brink of adopting quantitative easing.

"An extremely positive number could cause some ripples particularly given the timing of a Fed rate hike, as it would suggest that any slack in the US labour market could disappear faster than anticipated," said Michael Hewson, CMC Markets analyst.

In China, data on Friday showed inflation in the world's second largest economy hovered close to a five-year low, giving policymakers more room to ease policy and support growth.

BANCO SANTANDER

The Spanish bank announced late on Thursday it sold a near 10 pct stake of new shares at 6.18 euros per share in an accelerated process, a discount of around 10 percent to the current price.

TESCO

Moody's cut the UK supermarket retailer's credit rating to "junk", the first of the three major rating agencies to do so.

SANOFI

Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron announced on Friday that two clinical trials showed that a monthly dose of experimental drug alirocumab was effective in patients with high cholesterol.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said U.S. regulators had approved its blood test for detecting the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and the Hepatitis B and C Viruses (HBV, HCV) in donated blood products.

HERMES

The French luxury goods company achieved its 2014 sales target and is looking to expand in Germany through bigger stores in cities where it already has shops, according to an executive's interview with German daily Handelsblatt.

SODEXO

The French catering-to-vouchers group posted organic growth of 2.3 percent to reach revenue of 5.08 billion euro in the first quarter of its fiscal year.

ABENGOA

The renewable energy and engineering company Abengoa will meet bond and loan repayments next month with ease, its chief executive officer told Reuters in an interview.

TUI GROUP - The world's largest leisure tourism company is buying luxury cruise ship MS Europa 2 for 278 million euros ($328 million) in cash and debt, a spokesman said on Thursday, to bolster results at its Hapag-Lloyd cruise business.

