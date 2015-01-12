LONDON, Jan 12 European shares were seen opening steady on
Monday, with healthcare stocks likely to come into focus after Shire Plc
agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc for $5.2 billion.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
10-14 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX was expected to open
up by 11.5-31.5 points, or 0.1-0.3 percent higher, while France's CAC 40
was seen opening flat.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0631 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,044.81 -0.84 % -17.33
NIKKEI 17,197.73 0.18 % 30.63
EUR/USD 1.1865 0.22 % 0.0026
USD/JPY 118.21 -0.24 % -0.2900
10-YR US TSY 1.950 -- -0.02
YLD
10-YR BUND YLD 0.485 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,229.31 0.54 % $6.66
US CRUDE $47.56 -1.65 % -0.80
SHIRE :
Shire Plc has agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc
for $5.2 billion in its biggest acquisition yet, as the Dublin-based
drugmaker strengthens its position in the lucrative field of medicines for rare
diseases.
SANOFI :
The European Medicines Agency has agreed to review an application by Sanofi
and Regeneron for their cholesterol-lowering drug alirocumab,
the pharmaceutical groups said in a statement.
ROCHE :
Swiss drug maker Roche Holding AG plans to acquire a majority stake
in U.S.-based molecular and genomic analysis firm Foundation Medicine Inc
by buying a combination of outstanding and newly issued shares, the
companies said on Monday.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is preparing to withdraw from its
Asian corporate banking business and put most of it up for sale, according to a
report by Bloomberg citing a person with knowledge of the discussions.
UBS :
UBS Group AG, Switzerland's biggest bank, has lost two more
blue-chip corporate broking clients, the Financial Times reported, citing people
familiar with the situation. British-based defense contractor BAE Systems Plc
and Smith & Nephew Plc, Europe's largest maker of artificial
joints, have both dropped UBS as their corporate broking adviser, the newspaper
said. (on.ft.com/1xSdTSR)
VOLKSWAGEN :
Germany's Volkswagen said on Sunday global December sales rose
2.7 percent to 881,000 vehicles as sales across VW's multi-brand group rose on
faster growth in China and Europe that outweighed falling sales in the United
States and Latin America.
