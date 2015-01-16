(Updates futures, adds broker calls) LONDON, Jan 16 European shares were indicated to edge lower on Friday as a late sell-off on Wall Street and losses in Asian stocks overnight dented investor appetite after a sharp equity bounce in Europe in the previous session. Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were between flat and 0.2 percent lower at 0750 GMT. The FTSE, the CAC and the Dax gained between 1.7 percent and 2.4 percent on the previous day as the lifting of a Swiss cap on the franc was interpreted as a sign the Swiss National Bank must be expecting an unstoppable tide of euros from the European Central Bank (ECB) through quantitative easing, which is seen as positive for stocks. Yet global equities remained volatile after the Swiss move, which jolted markets already roiled by plunging commodities prices, and both U.S. and Asian stocks fell overnight. Among single stocks, BP was set to open between 1 percent and 2 percent higher as it faced a maximum fine of $13.7 billion under the Clean Water Act for its Gulf of Mexico oil spill, several billion less than feared, after a judge found on Thursday the size of the spill was smaller than the U.S. government claimed. World No.2 retailer Carrefour said sales growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, reflecting an improved performance in its key markets of France, Spain and Brazil, which generate over 70 percent of group revenue. The Cac and Dax indexes have each risen more than 3 percent so far this week, while the FTSE is roughly flat. COMPANY NEWS BP The company will face a maximum fine of $13.7 billion under the Clean Water Act for its Gulf of Mexico oil spill, several billion less than feared, after a judge found on Thursday the size of the spill was smaller than the U.S. government claimed. Britain will launch a review to identify key risks to oil and gas production in response to the collapse in oil prices, after oil majors BP and ConocoPhillips said they were cutting more than 500 jobs in their North Sea operations. CASINO Seen down 2 pct French retailer Casino expects its domestic sales to improve further this year as it reaps the benefits of earlier discouning to build on fourth-quarter revenue growth that was bolstered by a resilient performance in Brazil. AUTO STOCKS European Union passenger car registrations rose 5.7 percent in 2014, thanks to rising demand for brands like Dacia, Skoda and Nissan, helping the market return to growth after six consecutive years of declining sales. CARREFOUR World No.2 retailer said sales growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, reflecting an improved performance in its key markets of France, Spain and Brazil, which generate over 70 percent of group revenue. JD SPORTS The company said its like-for-like store sales growth in continuing businesses during five week period up to 3 January 2015 was 12 percent. J SAINSBURY The retailer said it intends to appoint Ernst & Young as auditor at its 2015 AGM following a recommendation by the audit committee to the board. AIR FRANCE-KLM, AMADEUS The airline said it raised net proceeds of 327 million euros from the sale of 9.9 million shares in Spanish technology company Amadeus, equivalent to 2.2 percent of the share capital. CLUB MED The French travel group's board has recommended that shareholders accept the latest takeover offer from Chinese conglomerate Fosun, it said in a statement. CASINO The French retailer expects its domestic sales to improve further this year as it reaps the benefits of earlier discounting to build on fourth-quarter revenue growth that was bolstered by a resilient performance in Brazil. LAFARGE Holcim and Lafarge said they remained committed to a planned merger to create the world's biggest cement maker, despite a move by the Swiss National Bank that knocked almost 3 billion francs off Holcim's market value. CREDIT SUISSE U.S. pension regulators questioned on Thursday whether criminal violations in one unit of Credit Suisse Group AG reflect broader compliance problems at the Swiss bank, in an unusual public hearing to vet the bank's request to continue managing retirement plans. GREEK BANKS Greeks stepped up bank withdrawals last month when the threat of a government collapse grew, but the money has largely remained in the country with no sign so far of a full-blown capital flight as in 2012, Greek bankers familiar with the matter said. ROCHE Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday it had agreed to buy privately-held Trophos to gain access to an experimental drug to treat a debilitating genetic neuromuscular disease. GERMAN CAR MAKERS Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said uncertainty stemming from geopolitical risks was now greater than ever before, making forward business planning almost impossible. He was speaking at a New Year's reception near Freiburg, Germany. Also, Daimler plans to invest about 2.8 billion euros ($3.26 billion) in its German truck plants through 2020, Boersen-Zeitung reported. Headcount will meanwhile decline slightly at the plants, it said. MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Goldman Sachs Group Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE CPI, HICP Final Dec 1000 EZ Inflation Final Dec 1330 US CPS Dec 1415 US Industrial output Dec 1500 US Michigan Sentiment Jan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0644 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,992.67 -0.92 % -18.6 NIKKEI 16864.16 -1.43 % -244.54 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 469.39 -0.42 % -2 EUR/USD 1.1636 0.07 % 0.0008 USD/JPY 116.56 0.33 % 0.4000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.719 -- -0.06 10-YR BUND YLD 0.467 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,259.10 -0.16 % -$2.06 US CRUDE $46.47 0.48 % 0.22 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)