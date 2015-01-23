PARIS, Jan 23 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 23 to 25 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 48 to 54 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 32 to 33 points higher, or up 0.7 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Half Year 2015 Close Brothers Group PLC Trading Update Q4 2014 Premier Foods PLC Interim Management Statement Q4 2014 Vranken Pommery Monopole SA Corporate Sales MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Q1 2015 Rockwell Collins Inc Q4 2014 General Electric Co Q4 2014 Honeywell International Inc Q4 2014 Kimberly-Clark Q4 2014 Kansas City Southern Q4 2014 McDonald's Corp Q4 2014 State Street Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0745 FR Business climate Jan 0800 FR Markit Mfg Flash PMI Jan 0800 FR Markit Serv Flash PMI Jan 0800 FR Markit Comp Flash PMI Jan 0830 DE Markit Mfg Flash Jan 0830 DE Markit Serv Flash Jan 0830 DE Markit Comp Flash Jan 0900 EZ Markit Mfg Flash Jan 0900 EZ Markit Serv Flash Jan 0900 EZ Markit Comp Flash Jan 0930 GB Retail sales Dec 1445 US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Jan 1500 US Existing home sales Dec ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,063.15 1.53 % 31.03 NIKKEI 17511.75 1.05 % 182.73 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 480.69 0.92 % 4.37 EUR/USD 1.1329 -0.32 % -0.0036 USD/JPY 118.42 -0.05 % -0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.858 -- -0.04 10-YR BUND YLD 0.452 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,295.60 -0.41 % -$5.38 US CRUDE $47.09 1.68 % 0.78 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS UP ON ECB BOOST, EURO NEAR 11-YR LOW > US STOCKS-WALL ST GAINS AS ECB PREPARES TO FLOOD MARKETS > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 1.05 PCT > U.S. TREASURY YIELDS FALL AFTER ECB ANNOUNCES BOND PURCHASES > EURO HITS FRESH 11-YEAR LOW IN WAKE OF ECB'S QE LAUNCH > GOLD NEAR 5-MONTH TOP AFTER ECB BOOST, EYES 3RD WEEKLY GAIN > METALS-COPPER'S REBOUND FROM 2009 LOWS FIZZLES ON DIM CHINA OUTLOOK > OIL JUMPS AS SAUDI KING'S DEATH FEEDS MARKET UNCERTAINTY (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)