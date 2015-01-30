US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
LONDON Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to open around 19 points, or 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to gain about 58 points, or 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 34 points, or 0.7 percent, according to IG.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0700 DE Retail Sales
0745 FR Consumer Spending
0930 GB Mortgage Lending
1000 EZ Unemployment, Inflation
1330 US GDP Advance
1445 US Chicago PMI
1500 US Univ Mich Sentiment ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > ASIAN SHARES EDGE UP AFTER WALL STREET GAINS > WALL ST FINISHES HIGHER IN AFTERNOON RALLY AS OIL GAINS > NIKKEI RISES AFTER WALL STREET GAINS; CORPORATE EARNINGS BUOY MOOD > BOND PRICES BACK UP ON STRONG JOBLESS DATA > COMMODITY CURRENCIES FEEL HEAT; DOLLAR, YEN, EURO STABLE > GOLD RISES AFTER SLIDE, EYES BEST MONTH IN NEARLY A YEAR > LME COPPER SET FOR LONGEST WEEKLY LOSING STREAK SINCE 2008 > OIL PRICES SLIP AS OUTPUT REMAINS HIGH, PRODUCERS SLASH COSTS
