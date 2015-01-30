LONDON Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to open around 19 points, or 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to gain about 58 points, or 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 34 points, or 0.7 percent, according to IG.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0700 DE Retail Sales

0745 FR Consumer Spending

0930 GB Mortgage Lending

1000 EZ Unemployment, Inflation

1330 US GDP Advance

1445 US Chicago PMI

1500 US Univ Mich Sentiment ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > ASIAN SHARES EDGE UP AFTER WALL STREET GAINS > WALL ST FINISHES HIGHER IN AFTERNOON RALLY AS OIL GAINS > NIKKEI RISES AFTER WALL STREET GAINS; CORPORATE EARNINGS BUOY MOOD > BOND PRICES BACK UP ON STRONG JOBLESS DATA > COMMODITY CURRENCIES FEEL HEAT; DOLLAR, YEN, EURO STABLE > GOLD RISES AFTER SLIDE, EYES BEST MONTH IN NEARLY A YEAR > LME COPPER SET FOR LONGEST WEEKLY LOSING STREAK SINCE 2008 > OIL PRICES SLIP AS OUTPUT REMAINS HIGH, PRODUCERS SLASH COSTS

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)