(Adds futures, further company news)
LONDON Feb 4 European shares were indicated to open flat to
lower on Wednesday, marking time amid mixed corporate results and ahead of the
release of business activity data from the euro zone and the United States.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC were between flat and 0.2 percent lower.
Shares in BBVA were indicated to open 1-2 percent higher after the
Spanish bank posted rising earnings from lending and fees in the fourth quarter
of last year and said bad loans were steadily dropping.
Swedish peer Handelsbanken was seen opening down 2-4 percent, however, after
it reported fourth-quarter operating profit below expectations, due to increased
loan losses and weaker-than-expected income on mortgages.
Outside the banking sector, Belgian mobile phone group Mobistar
and Norwegian non-life insurer Gjensidige were both seen opening down
around 2 percent after their result releases.
Investors awaited final services sector and business activity indicator from
euro zone countries and the currency bloc as a whole between 0845 GMT and 0900
GMT, which were expected to confirm an improvement in January from the previous
month.
Oil & gas shares, which had been among the best performers in recent
days as oil prices rebounded, could pause as crude futures dipped.
COMPANY NEWS
BBVA
Spain's second-biggest bank on Wednesday reported a 689-million-euro ($790.5
million) fourth-quarter profit, beating forecasts, after making a loss in the
same period a year ago.
HANDELSBANKEN
The Swedish bank unveiled an extra dividend as well as the appointment of
its new chief executive - Frank Vang-Jensen - after posting fourth quarter
operating earnings below forecast.
COMMERZBANK
The bank said it is cutting 376 full-time jobs at its in-house financial
accounting department in the coming three years, with some to be shifted to unit
ComTS, which doesn't have the same collective labour agreement as the bank.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Standard & Poor's placed the long and short-term ratings of the bank on
CreditWatch with negative implications as part of ratings actions following a
review of government support.
SAP
The software company believes both its newer Internet-based cloud business
and its classic packaged software and support business will contribute to
operating profit growth over the next five years, Chief Financial Officer Luka
Mucic told investors on Tuesday.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank said it would close its consumer finance operations in
Brazil and book a 200 million euro hit in its fourth-quarter earnings as a
result.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse is getting out of the U.S. equity retail market-making
business by the end of the first quarter after failing to gain enough scale to
justify continuing, the bank confirmed on Tuesday.
Separately, Standard & Poor's cut its rating on Credit Suisse by one notch
to BBB+ from A-, with a "stable" outlook, citing a review of government support.
LVMH
Louis Vuitton's successful renaissance under star designer Nicolas
Ghesquiere boosted sales growth at LVMH's flagship luxury brand and helped the
group post stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales.
VINCI
The French construction and concessions group said it won a 25-year service
concession contract for the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park stadium in London.
VINCI, EIFFAGE
French toll-road operators took legal action this week to challenge the
French government's decision to freeze tariffs in 2015, a source close to the
matter said.
TOTAL
Total's major oil and gas projects in Africa will not be stopped by the
sudden fall in crude oil prices and will help the French company meet its
long-term production targets, Guy Maurice, the head of Total's exploration and
production branch in Africa, said.
BOURBON
The company said fourth-quarter adjusted revenue rose 6.5 percent at
constant exchange rates to 376.3 million euros, adding that the trend for oil
and gas companies to delay and cancel projects would continue in the short term.
BSKYB
Strong demand for pay TV in Britain and a record jump in customer numbers in
Germany helped Sky to post a 16 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating
profit in its maiden results as a European pay-TV group on Wednesday.
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN
The company's assets under administration rose 4.7 percent to a record 49.1
billion pounds in the six months to end of December, it said on Wednesday.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Negotiations made no progress on Tuesday as Royal Dutch Shell and union
leaders haggled over a new wage contract for U.S. refinery workers who have been
on strike for three days, the union said.
BHP BILLITON
Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest smelter, said it would not be
taking term deliveries of copper concentrate from BHP Billiton in 2015 after the
two failed to agree on processing fees.
ARM HOLDINGS
Chip designer ARM Holdings on Tuesday unveiled a new processor blueprint
with improved computing performance and beefed-up graphics aimed at smartphones
and tablets to be launched next year.
NATUREX
Fourth-quarter revenue reached 88.98 million euros, up 13.8 percent year on
year, the ingredient manufacturer said.
TECNICAS REUNIDAS
Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas said on Tuesday it had signed a $700 million
contract with Abu Dhabi Gas Industries to expand gas processing facilities.
IBERDROLA
Spain's Vandellos II 1,000-megawatt nuclear power station in Tarragona,
north-east Spain was halted on Tuesday due to the loss of an electrical
connection following strong winds in the region, Spain's nuclear authority
said.
VOLVO
North American industry-wide order intake of heavy duty trucks came in at
35,400 units in January, a slowdown from three straight months of bookings about
40,000 units, ACT Research said in a statement.
For more on the company, click
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q2 2015 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
Q4 2014 General Motors Co
Q4 2014 Motorola Solutions Inc
Q4 2014 Prudential Financial Inc
Q4 2014 Whirlpool Corp
Q4 2014 Yum! Brands Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0845 IT Markit Services PMI Jan
0850 FR Market Comp PMI Jan
0855 DE Markit Comp PMI Jan
0900 EZ Markit Composite PMI Jan
0930 GB Services PMI
1000 EZ Retail sales Dec
1315 US ADP National Employment Jan
1500 US ISM Non-manufacturing PMI Jan
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)