PARIS, Feb 6 European stocks were set to dip on Friday, with regional indexes pausing just below multi-year highs hit recently, as investors awaited the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for January due later in the session. At 0719 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2-0.3 percent. Economists polled by Reuters expected U.S. employers to have taken on 234,000 workers in January, below December's increase of 252,000. The jobless rate was expected to remain at a 6-1/2-year low of 5.6 percent, while average hourly earnings were forecast to show a rise of 0.3 percent following the previous month's fall of 0.2 percent. "Traders will be hoping for a goldilocks number just above 200,000, showing that the U.S. economy is ticking over nicely but not roaring ahead as to invoke the Fed to start tightening," Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note. Energy shares will be in focus on Friday as crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent, with Brent futures trading at $57.66 a barrel, continuing their rebound from near-six-year lows hit last week. Norwegian oil firm Statoil will be eyed after it cut its investment budget on Friday and took big writedowns on the value of its assets due to plunging crude oil prices, but maintained its dividend and promised a flat dividend in the first three quarters of 2015. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0719 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,062.52 1.03 % 21.01 NIKKEI 17648.5 0.82 % 143.88 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 482.59 0.12 % 0.6 EUR/USD 1.1454 -0.18 % -0.0021 USD/JPY 117.24 -0.23 % -0.2700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.807 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.370 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,267.30 0.23 % $2.90 US CRUDE $51.35 1.72 % 0.87 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES TREAD CAUTIOUSLY AHEAD OF U.S. PAYROLLS > US STOCKS-WALL ST CLIMBS WITH ENERGY REBOUND, PFIZER DEAL > NIKKEI RISES AFTER OIL PRICES GAIN; MARKET AWAITS US JOBS DATA > TREASURIES-U.S. BOND PRICES FALL WITH EYES ON GREECE BEFORE PAYROLLS > EURO PAUSES AFTER SHORT-COVERING BOUNCE, FOCUS ON U.S. JOBS DATA > PRECIOUS-GOLD EYES WORST WEEK IN SEVEN AHEAD OF U.S. JOBS DATA > COPPER HEADS FOR BIGGEST WEEKLY GAIN SINCE SEPT 2012; TRACKS OIL > OIL EXTENDS RALLY, BUT SWELLING INVENTORY DRAGS COMPANY NEWS: STATOIL Norwegian oil firm Statoil cut its investment budget on Friday and took big writedowns on the value of its assets due to plunging crude oil prices, but maintained its dividend and promised a flat dividend in the first three quarters of 2015. TATE & LYLE British ingredients company Tate & Lyle warned that its annual profits would come in below the range it forecast in September, hit by a weak performance in sweeteners in the third quarter. ALCATEL-LUCENT Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA posted in-line fourth-quarter sales despite a marked slowdown in its key North American market and better than expected profit margins thanks to cost cuts. ENI The Italian oil and gas group Eni is working with Goldman Sachs on the possible spinoff of its power and gas unit, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. ENEL Italy is preparing for another attempt at selling a stake in utility Enel worth just shy of 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for stretched state coffers, two sources close to the matter said. AIRBUS Colombian airline group Avianca Holdings has placed a provisional order for 100 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, the European planemaker said on Thursday. ROCKET INTERNET AG E-commerce investor and operating company Rocket Internet AG said on Friday it had paid 496 million euros to acquire a 30 percent stake in Delivery Hero, a food takeaway rival of Rocket's own Foodpanda delivery service. UMICORE Belgian specialty materials group Umicore UMI.BR said on Friday its annual operating profit had fallen by some 10 percent, as metals prices dropped. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL Union leaders rejected a sixth contract offer Royal Dutch Shell made to U.S. refinery workers, and a pause in negotiations was called Thursday on the fifth day of a strike, though talks are set to resume next week. SHIRE A panel of British lawmakers has accused drugmaker Shire and accountancy firm PwC of extensive tax avoidance and urged the government to tighten regulation of corporate tax advisers to curb the practice. MOLESKINE The company reported 2014 net sales of 98.7 million euros, up 13.1 percent compared with the previous year at constant exchange rates. 