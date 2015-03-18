LONDON, March 18 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 7 to 11 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 36 to 40 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 15 to 16 points higher, or up 0.3 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 Enel SpA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Earnings Q4 2014 Brenntag AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Bilfinger SE Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Groupe Eurotunnel SA Earnings Release Q3 2014/2015 Immofinanz AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Industria de Diseno Textil SA Earnings Q4 2014 Finmeccanica SpA Earnings Release Half Year 2014/15 Smiths Group PLC Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2015 Cintas Corp Q3 2015 FedEx Q3 2015 General Mills, Inc. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0900 IT trade balance Jan 0930 GB BoE MPC vote Mar 0930 GB ILO unemployment rate Jan 1800 US Fed's policy statement ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0650 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,074.28 -0.33 % -6.91 NIKKEI 19544.48 0.55 % 107.48 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIAPJ0000PUS 477.87 0.56 % 2.64 > EUR/USD 1.0592 -0.05 % -0.000 5 USD/JPY 121.33 -0.02 % -0.020 0 10-YR US TSY 2.044 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.279 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,149.3 0.07 % $0.81 6 US CRUDE $42.54 -2.12 % -0.92 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up before Fed, dollar treads water > US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 fall on Fed nervousness; Nasdaq inches up > Nikkei flat as market awaits Fed clues; Nintendo set to surge > TREASURIES-Yields fall as sliding oil prices hint at mild inflation > FOREX-Dollar bulls bank on Fed losing its patience > PRECIOUS-Gold comes off 4-month low; Fed outcome eyed > METALS-London copper marks time ahead of Fed outcome > Brent falls towards $53 after U.S. crude stocks rise (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)