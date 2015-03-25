PARIS, March 25 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 10 to 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 40 to 42 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 19 points lower, or down 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 Alliance Pharma PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Anglo Pacific Group PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Balfour Beatty PLC Earnings Release Half Year 2015 Bellway PLC Earnings Release Q4 2014 conwert Immobilien Invest SE Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Hilton Food Group PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Hermes International SCA Earnings Release Q4 2014 LEG Immobilien AG Earnings Release Q4 2014 Raiffeisen Bank International AG Earnings Release Preliminary Q4 2014 S Immo AG Earnings Release Q2 2014/2015 Trigano SA Corporate Sales Release TUI AG Pre-Close Trading Update United Utilities Group PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2015 Paychex Inc Q4 2014 PVH Corp Q4 2015 Red Hat Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0745 FR business climate Mar 0900 DE Ifo indicators Mar 0900 IT flash trade balance non-eu Feb 1230 US durable goods Feb ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,091.50 -0.61 % -12.92 NIKKEI 19746.2 0.17 % 32.75 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 489.11 0.07 % 0.32 EUR/USD 1.0925 0.01 % 0.0001 USD/JPY 119.68 -0.03 % -0.0400 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.873 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.222 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,189.20 -0.3 % -$3.53 US CRUDE $47.38 -0.27 % -0.13 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stall as Wall St dips, dollar holds gains > US STOCKS-Wall Street down for 2nd straight day; energy weak > Nikkei edges up as investors seek dividends > TREASURIES-Yields fall as concern over low inflation persists > FOREX-Dollar finds steadier footing, takes breather from selloff > PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-1/2 week high on U.S. rate expectations > METALS-London copper off 2-1/2 mth peak on slightly firmer dollar > Oil prices dip as U.S. inventory build drags (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)