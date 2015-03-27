PARIS, March 27 European stocks were set to inch higher on Friday, halting a sharp two-day retreat as a renewed fall in the euro currency was set to help the shares of exporting companies. The euro dipped on Friday, trading at $1.0866, well below Thursday's intraday high of $1.10525. European shares have strongly rallied in the past six months as investors bet a sharp drop in the euro currency will boost the region's economy and lift corporate results. At 0714 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent. European stocks tumbled in the past two sessions, with the FTSEurofirst 300 losing 1.9 percent, as a rebounding euro currency prompted investors to cash in recent lofty gains on stocks. Mining shares will be in the spotlight on Friday after an industry official said three-quarters of China's domestic iron ore capacity is incurring losses, as a sustained slump in the price of the steelmaking commodity batters higher cost producers. Investors were also keeping a close eye on the violence in Yemen, where President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi left his refuge in Aden for Saudi Arabia as Houthi rebels battled with his forces on the outskirts of the southern port city. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0713 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,082.17 0.17 % 3.63 NIKKEI 17854.23 1.24 % 219.09 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 462.98 0.23 % 1.06 EUR/USD 1.2178 0.06 % 0.0007 USD/JPY 120.30 -0.31 % -0.3700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.245 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.593 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,178.91 0.3 % $3.55 US CRUDE $56.68 -0.77 % -0.44 COMPANY NEWS: RICHEMONT Amazon.com is in talks to buy Richemont-owned retailer Net-a-porter in what could be the biggest acquisition yet for the e-commerce giant, but the negotiations are in early stages and could fall apart, Forbes reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. RIO TINTO Anglo Australian miner Rio Tinto plans to cut jobs in mergers and acquisitions and business development, three sources said, to cut costs as it battles a slump in commodity prices. AXIS Hedge fund Elliott Management on Thursday disclosed it had a 7.5 percent stake in the Swedish network video surveillance firm. Citing sources, the Wall Street Journal reported the move was intended to push Japan's Canon 7751.T to raise its $2.8 billion bid for the firm. NOVO NORDISK The pharmaceutical company said late on Thursday it has decided to submit interim analysis data from a clinical trial of its crucial new insulin drug Tresiba to U.S. regulators within the next month. The decision is likely to be a relief to investors, since a decision not to file on Tresiba and the related drug Ryzodeg would have further delayed a launch in the United States. VOLVO A search for a new chief of the Swedish truck maker has hit a snag as one of the main candidates appears to be pulling out from the recruitment process, meaning it will probably take some time to find a replacement for Olof Persson, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing unnamed sources. EDF /AREVA.PA French energy group EDF is considering whether to take a stake in struggling nuclear power group Areva, business daily Les Echos reported. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Friday it had chosen a French factory over a rival Spanish plant to expand engine production, prompting a visit by President Francois Hollande to highlight a bright spot in France's gloomy labour market. SAINT GOBAIN French building materials group Saint-Gobain's sale of its glass bottles business Verallia may raise up to 2.8 billion euros, Les Echos newspaper reported. BOLLORE /VIVENDI French businessman Vincent Bollore's holding company Bollore said on Thursday it had raised its stake in the French media group Vivendi beyond 10 percent. GENFIT French drugmaker Genfit said on Thursday it will begin a late stage trial later this year of its lead treatment for a liver-destroying condition, saying it failed a midstage trial in part due to its inclusion of many patients with a mild form of the disease. PIRELLI Italian tyre maker Pirelli is not talking to others about a possible counterbid after receiving a takeover offer from China National Chemical Corp, CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera told Reuters. BANCA POPOLARE MILANO The lender is working with JP Morgan to review merger options for the Milan-based cooperative lender, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. GENERALI, UNIPOLSAI Italy's antitrust said on Thursday it had slapped fines worth an overall 29 million euros on the two insurers for restricted practices in regard to participation in tenders for providing insurance for 15 publicly-owned local transport companies. Both companies said they will appeal the decision. LUFTHANSA German aviation association BDL said all German airlines, including Lufthansa and its unit Germanwings, had agreed to discuss possible new rules requiring two crew members to be in the cockpit at all times following the Germanwings crash. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)