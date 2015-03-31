LONDON, March 31 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat on Tuesday, Germany's DAX to fall 16 to 20 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 13 to 14 points, or as much as 0.3 percent. EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Full Year 2014 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Kingfisher PLC Earnings Release MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Retail Sales 0745 FR Consumer Spending 0855 DE Unemployment 0930 GB GDP 1000 EZ Inflation, Unemployment 1355 US Redbook 1400 US CaseShiller 1445 US Chicago PMI 1500 US Consumer Confidence ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,086.24 1.22 % 25.22 NIKKEI 19334.99 -0.39 % -76.41 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 485.79 0.53 % 2.55 EUR/USD 1.0787 -0.42 % -0.0045 USD/JPY 120.18 0.1 % 0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.949 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.209 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,182.03 -0.31 % -$3.67 US CRUDE $48.10 -1.19 % -0.58 > Asia up on Wall St rally and China hopes, euro sags on Greece > Wall St rebounds from recent losses; deals help > Nikkei rises on Wall Street gains; heads for 3 straight monthly gain > Prices mostly steady as Wall Street rallies > Yen, Aussie hit hard as dollar gains traction > Gold set for 2nd monthly loss as U.S. rate hike eyed > LME nickel extends savage selloff on weak demand, record stocks > Oil extends losses as deadline for Iran nuclear deal looms (Reporting by Atul Prakash)