PARIS, April 7 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 30 to 31 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 45 to 48 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 18 to 19 points higher, or up 0.4 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: No major European company reporting on Tuesday. MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : No major U.S. company reporting on Tuesday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0745 GMT IT Markit/ADACI Svcs PMI Mar 0750 FR Markit Serv PMI Mar 0750 FR Markit Comp PMI Mar 0755 DE Markit Services PMI Mar 0755 DE Markit Comp final PMI Mar 0800 EZ Markit Services Final PMI Mar 0800 EZ Markit Composite Final PMI Mar 0830 EZ Sentix Index Apr 0830 GB Markit/CIPS Serv PMI Mar 0900 EZ Producer Prices Feb ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,080.62 0.66 % 13.66 NIKKEI 19622.99 1.16 % 225.01 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 494.57 0.3 % 1.46 EUR/USD 1.0935 0.13 % 0.0014 USD/JPY 119.53 0.01 % 0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.897 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.179 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,213.86 -0.04 % -$0.44 US CRUDE $51.77 -0.71 % -0.37 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia up on Wall Street's lead > Wall Street ends higher as rate hike worries ease > Nikkei rises to near 2-week high as U.S. rate fears ebb > TREASURIES-Prices slide after Friday's U.S. jobs report-related gains > FOREX-Dollar recovering as jobs disappointment fades; RBA next up > PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from 7-week top as dollar firms > METALS-London copper climbs, but demand capped by China concerns > Brent falls over 1 percent after Goldman forecasts lower prices (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)