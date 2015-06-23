(Updates futures prices, adds company news)
LONDON, June 23 European shares were likely to broadly extend
the previous session's strong rally on growing expectations that Greece was
getting closer to strike a deal with its international creditors and could avoid
a debt default.
Greece presented new budget proposals that euro zone leaders welcomed as a
basis for a possible agreement to unlock frozen aid and avert a looming default.
European Council President Donald Tusk called the Greek proposals "a
positive step forward". He said the aim was to have the Eurogroup finance
ministers approve a cash-for-reform package on Wednesday evening and put it to
euro zone leaders for final endorsement on Thursday morning.
At 0647 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, France's CAC
and Germany's DAX were 0.8 to 0.9 percent higher. However, Britain's
FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent.
"We are calling the major bourses firmer with the exception of the FTSE ...
UK equities and the sterling had both benefited from the Greek crisis and it now
seems we could see some underperformance as focus shifts back to Europe," IG
Strategist Stan Shamu said in a note.
"While significant progress has been made on Greece, with leaders deeming
the latest developments as 'a step in the right direction', there are still a
number of uncertainties at play. Some analysts have expressed concern that the
focus will shift to the Greek domestic political scene."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 2.4 percent higher
in the previous session, while the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 gained
4.1 percent, its biggest one-day percentage rise since August 2012. Greek stocks
climbed 9 percent, with local banking shares jumped nearly 21
percent.
Greek optimism boosted global stocks, with the Nasdaq closing at a
record high on Monday and Japan's Nikkei share average climbing to a
fresh 15-year high on Tuesday.
On the macroeconomic front, China's factory activity showed signs of
stabilising in June, with two private surveys suggesting the economy may be
regaining some momentum even as many analysts expect further policy support to
ensure the recovery becomes more sure-footed.
COMPANY NEWS
ALTICE, BOUYGUES
The bid by Altice for Bouygues Telecom risks creating an operator that would
be "too big to fail" and could threaten jobs, France's economy minister said,
hardening government opposition to the deal.
SYNGENTA
The company's chairman said any takeover offer needed to be at a fair price
and provide a high degree of certainty that it will clear regulatory hurdles, as
he reaffirmed the Swiss firm's opposition to Monsanto's current
proposal. For more click on
UNICREDIT
Italy's UniCredit will fine-tune its 2013-18 business plan before the end of
this year to take account of the new economic scenario and lower interest rates,
the bank's CEO said on Monday.
BUNZL
The British business supplies distributor said organic growth slowed in the
first half of its financial year, due to some lost business and price declines
on plastic resin based products in North America. The company also said it has
agreed to acquire four new businesses in U.S, Colombia, Canada and France.
VALNEVA
The biotech company predicted 20-25 million euros in full-year sales of its
Ixiaro vaccine, short of a previous 30 million target, as it takes over
marketing and distribution following termination of a deal with GSK.
TELENOR, TELIASONERA
EU antitrust regulators will this week warn Norwegian telecoms company
Telenor and Sweden's TeliaSonera about the adverse impact of their plan to
combine forces in Denmark, sources told Reuters on Monday.,
A.P MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish conglomerate's drilling unit, Maersk Drilling, plans to lay off
180 to 190 workers in Norway, a union for Maersk employees in Norway said in a
statement dated June 22.
KAPPAHL
The Swedish fashion retailer posted operating profits at 42 million crowns
($5 million) in the third quarter versus expectations of 72 million in a Reuters
poll. Net sales in comparable stores decreased by 5.9 percent during the
quarter. For more on the company, click on
VOLKSWAGEN
German prosecutors have pressed further charges against two former top
executives of Porsche SE, a holding company, over their role in the
firm's botched attempt to take over Volkswagen in 2008.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Britain has reduced its stake in Lloyds to below 17 percent, the finance
ministry said in a stock market disclosure on Tuesday. The taxpayer's stake has
fallen to 16.87 percent, the ministry added.
PETROFAC
Oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said it expected its net profit for
the year to be weighted towards the second half and that its order book at the
end of May had grown to $20.5 billion.
TULLOW OIL
British oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil drilled a dry well in the Norwegian
Sea, about 14 kilometres southeast of the Heidrun field, partner North Energy
said on Tuesday.
ANGLO AMERICAN
World No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum, a unit of
Anglo American, said on Tuesday it aimed to reconfigure a number of its South
African mines to make them more profitable in the face of depressed prices.
G4S
Security services group G4S has drawn up plans with Greece's central bank to
keep the country's cash machines stocked in the event of a full-blown economic
crisis, the company told Reuters on Monday.
LADBROKES
British bookmaker Ladbrokes PLC said on Monday evening that it was in talks
with the board of Gala Coral Group Limited to combine their businesses and list
the entity on London's stock market.
ASSA ABLOY
The company acquired security door maker Prometal Group.
MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0645 FR Business Climate
0700 FR Markit Mfg Flash PMI
0730 DE Markit Mfg Flash PMI
0800 EZ Markit Mfg Flash PMI
1000 GB CBI Trends
1230 US Durable Goods
1255 US Redbook
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0605 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,122.85 0.61 % 12.86
NIKKEI 20809.42 1.87 % 381.23
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 489.45 0.66 % 3.2
EUR/USD 1.1268 -0.63 % -0.0072
USD/JPY 123.66 0.24 % 0.3000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.383 -- 0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 0.893 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,186.20 0.13 % $1.50
US CRUDE $60.26 -0.2 % -0.12
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)