LONDON, June 26 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 13 to 17 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open down between 20 and 28 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 to open down 18 points, or 0.4 percent lower. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Tesco PLC Q1 2015/16 Tesco PLC Interim Management Statement Release Medion AG Q4 2014/2015 Medion AG Earnings Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE Import Prices 0645 FR Consumer Confidence 0800 EZ Money-M3 Annual Growth 0800 IT Business Confidence 1400 US University of Michigan Sentiment 1430 US ECRI Weekly ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,102.31 -0.3 % -6.27 NIKKEI 20740.5 -0.15 % -30.9 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 483.55 -0.87 % -4.26 EUR/USD 1.1183 -0.19 % -0.0021 USD/JPY 123.27 -0.27 % -0.3300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.398 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.863 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,173.83 0.09 % $1.00 US CRUDE $59.76 0.1 % 0.06 > Asia stocks fall, euro drifts as Greek crisis deepens > US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower, but health stocks rally > Nikkei held below peak, Greece keeps investors cautious > TREASURIES-Prices slip on lingering optimism for Greece deal > FOREX-Euro bides time as Greece talks drag on > PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up as Greece fails to clinch debt deal > METALS-Copper set for first weekly climb in 6 weeks > Oil prices steady, all eyes on Greece (Reporting by Alistair Smout)