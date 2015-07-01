(Adds company news, updates futures prices)
LONDON, July 1 European shares headed for a higher open on
Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street and Asia, with some investors still
eyeing a positive outcome in Greece after Greece became the first advanced
economy to default on a loan with the IMF.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, France's CAC, Britain's FTSE
100 and Germany's DAX were up 0.4 to 1.0 percent by 0651 GMT.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 accelerated losses in
the late trading on Tuesday and ended down 1.3 percent on signs that Greece was
likely to default in its IMF loan payment and as German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said Germany would not negotiate on a new bailout agreement for Greece before
its referendum on Sunday.
European finance ministers will confer later on Wednesday over Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras' request for a new two-year loan to pay debts that
amount to nearly 30 billion euros.
On Wednesday, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said France would still
try to reach a goal with Greece before the Sunday referendum.
The International Monetary Fund confirmed that Greece had not made its
scheduled 1.6 billion euro loan repayment. The fate of Greece's membership in
the 19-nation currency bloc hangs in the balance ahead of a referendum on Sunday
when Greek citizens will vote on whether to accept the austerity terms of
continued international aid.
"A certain calm has descended on global markets and there seems to be a
growing and potentially misplaced sense that the rest of the world should see a
positive outcome from the Greek referendum," Chris Weston, chief market
strategist at IG said in a note.
The Euro STOXX 50 index fell 4 percent last month, the biggest monthly drop
in two years.
U.S. shares ended 0.1 to 0.6 percent higher on
Tuesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.6 percent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 percent
on Wednesday.
On the macroeconomic front, activity in China's manufacturing sector
expanded slightly in June though not as much as expected, offering some signs
that the world's second-largest economy may be starting to level out after a
raft of support measures.
COMPANY NEWS:
EUROTUNNEL
Ferry workers on Tuesday threatened to continue their protest on Wednesday
after blocking Calais' port for two days, forcing the closure of the Channel
Tunnel linking France and England for several hours.
EVOTEC
Evotec partner Roche gave an update on initial results of phase IIb
trial of Sembragiline in Alzheimer's disease, saying the drug failed to
demonstrate benefit on the primary endpoint.
AIRBUS
Airbus plans to build a second plant in China after winning an order for at
least 45 jets that underpins its production goals for the wide-body A330, chief
executive Fabrice Bregier said on Tuesday.
HSBC
HSBC will face a bill of around 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) to shield
its domestic retail customers from riskier parts of its operations, the chairman
of its UK business told lawmakers on Tuesday.
SANTANDER
Santander's British arm has set up a structure to meet new rules requiring
banks to separate their retail banking arms, and appointed bosses for its retail
and corporate divisions, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Briton John Cryan inaugurates his first day as chief executive of Germany's
largest bank with some 30 days to meet a self-imposed deadline to convince
investors that a strategic turnaround that he helped devise is achievable.
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON
The company said it had successfully completed a capital increase of about
2.25 billion euros.
VOLKSWAGEN
Herbert Diess, the new head of VW's core autos division will inherit one of
the group's biggest problems: how to slash costs at the sprawling Wolfsburg
complex.
KION
The forklift truck maker has lost in the bidding for Japanese rival
UniCarriers, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday, without citing
the source of the information.
METRO
Department store chain Karstadt may move its Essen-based headquarters
elsewhere in the next 12-18 months, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported on
Tuesday, citing a note to staff.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
The Obama administration dealt a setback to Royal Dutch Shell's Arctic oil
exploration plans on Tuesday, saying established walrus and polar bear
protections prevent the company from drilling with two rigs simultaneously at
close range, as it had planned.
OSRAM
The lighting group has started talking to potential buyers of its lamps
business as it prepares an auction process that would allow it to focus on
automotive lighting and components, people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
PUBLICIS
France's Publicis has won a contract to be the lead advertising agency
designing the campaigns of beer maker Heineken globally, the companies
said in a statement.
MANZ AG
The company cut its full-year forecast late on Tuesday after an order
cancellation at its electronics division. It said it now expected a moderate
decline in revenues and an improved but still likely negative EBIT result.
NEXITY
New Port, an investment company headed by Nexity CEO and composed of Nexity
staff, bought an extra 1.52 percent stake in the real estate group, bringing its
total holding to 6.9 percent, Nexity said on Tuesday.
VIVENDI
Vivendi said on Tuesday that it had finalised the purchase of an 80 percent
stake in video-sharing website Dailymotion from French telecom operator Orange
for 217 million euros ($241.85 million). The two groups entered into
exclusive talks in mid-April.
NOVARTIS
The drugmaker said its Alcon unit received European approval for pre-loaded
intraocular lens delivery system to treat patients undergoing cataract surgery.
MEDIASET ESPANA
Mediaset Espana said on Tuesday it was extending its share buyback program
until Dec 16, having bought back 1.12 percent of the share capital so far
compared to a program target of 3.86 percent.
ENDESA
Portugal's energy company Galp Energia said on Tuesday it had
agreed to sell gas commercial activities for residential segment in the region
of Madrid to Spain's Endesa.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0750 FR Markit Mfg PMI
0755 DE Markit Mfg PMI
0800 EZ Markit Mfg PMI
0830 GB Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI
1100 US Mortgage Market Index
1215 US ADP National Employment
1345 US Markit Mfg PMI Final
1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI
