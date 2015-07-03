(Adds futures, detail, company news) LONDON, July 3 European stocks were seen opening mixed on Friday ahead of economic survey data later in the session, with focus on the Greek debt crisis heading into a crunch vote at the weekend. As angry and uncertain voters prepare for a referendum on Sunday that could decide Greece's future in Europe, the International Monetary Fund delivered a stark warning on Thursday of the huge financial hole facing the country. A new opinion poll on Greece's bailout referendum pointed to a closely balanced result in the vote, and gave a slight lead for the Yes campaign in favour of the bailout. "Attention will be pinned on Greece and this is likely to see investors cautious as we head into the weekend.... Even if we get a yes vote, this means the country must go back to the negotiation table and try to knock something together again," Stan Shamu, market analyst at IG, said. "However, it's a lot worse on the other side as a no vote will present a host of uncertainties that could really rattle markets... Either way, traders will need to buckle up for a tumultuous Monday." On Thursday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.4 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index declined 0.9 percent. The indexes are down 2.9 percent and 4.4 percent respectively so far this week as tension between Greece and its international lenders has mounted. Also on the radar was the PMI economic survey data from Italy, Germany, France, UK and the euro zone, due shortly after the open. At 0611 GMT, futures on the Euro STOXX 50, German DAX and French CAC were flat to 0.1 percent higher. Futures for the FTSE 100 were 0.2 percent lower, with traders citing disappointing PMI data out of China as fuelling the underperformance. The British blue chip index has many basic resources and mining stocks that are sensitive to the economy of China, the biggest metals consumer in the world, and activity in its services sector slowed to its lowest in five months in June, a private survey showed. Markets in the United States were shut for a holiday on Friday. COMPANY NEWS DEUTSCHE BANK, UBS, CREDIT SUISSE Fifteen of the world's largest banks including Deutsche, UBS and Credit Suisse, are under investigation for rigging the Brazilian currency, the country's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday. AIRBUS Airbus is to help China set up production of aircraft seats and galleys in a move to ease shortages and delays that have threatened disruption to global aircraft production. SANOFI Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said it signed a non-binding MOU with Sanofi to set up a joint venture in China focusing on developing insulin and diabetes-related treatment. ORANGE Telecom operator Orange aims to grow revenue from its Africa and Middle East operation by about 5 percent a year through 2018 and is looking for expansion opportunities in the region, Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez said. HSBC - Dutch lender ING Group is set to win the auction to buy HSBC's Turkish business, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. CENTRICA - The company announces unplanned outage at Britain's North Morecambe gas field, reducing flow to zero until midday local time. VIVENDI /BOLLORE French billionaire Vincent Bollore, chairman of media group Vivendi , faced a political backlash on Thursday following reports he wants to shut down a satirical TV show renowned for its attacks on the country's elite. FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES The group has fallen short on the execution of auto safety recalls in North America and is working to improve its recall procedures and establish best practices, a senior executive with the automaker said on Thursday. MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP The Italian coffee firm said on Thursday an option to sell more shares in its initial public offering was partially exercised so that 34 percent of the group's capital was placed on the market in the IPO. TECHNIP The Technip Samsung Consortium was awarded two contracts by Shell for the Browse floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project in Australia, operated by Woodside. EURONEXT European exchange Euronext said on Friday it posted the strongest six-month performance since the end of 2011 supported by favourable economic conditions. JCDECAUX The outdor advertising group won a street furniture contract, for a period of 15 years in Copenhagen. The contract covers the design, installation and maintenance of 645 bus shelters. AIR LIQUIDE Air Liquide signed a long-term contract with copper producer Shandong Fangyuan. It Will invest around 60 million euros ($66.6 million) in ASU (Air Separation Unit) with a capacity of 2,000 tonnes of oxygen per day. SUEDZUCKER Start of proceedings against Suedzucker after sweets maker Vivil filed a suit seeking 1.3 million euros in damages in a civil suit. Suedzucker was in February 2014 fined almost 200 million euros by Germany's antitrust authorities for colluding with unlisted rivals Nordzucker and Pfeifer & Langen. ELUMEO Shares to be listed on Frankfurt stock exchange. Offer price was fixed at 25 euros per share. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0745 IT Services PMI 0750 FR Services, Composite PMI 0755 DE Services, Composite PMI 0800 EZ Services, Composite PMI 0830 GB Services PMI 0900 EZ Retail sales ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,076.78 -0.03 % -0.64 NIKKEI 20537.66 0.07 % 15.16 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 476.82 -0.34 % -1.62 EUR/USD 1.1091 0.07 % 0.0008 USD/JPY 123.14 0.08 % 0.1000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.386 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.853 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,167.00 0.11 % $1.25 US CRUDE $56.72 -0.37 % -0.21 > Asian stocks slip as China rout intensifies, dollar weak > Wall St edged down on Greece worries, tepid U.S. data > Nikkei drifts lower ahead of Greek vote > Disappointing jobs report boosts U.S. bond prices > Dollar treads water after disappointing U.S. jobs data > Gold firms above 3-1/2 month low after sluggish U.S. jobs data > London copper set for second weekly gain on demand hopes > Oil prices drop on rising US rig count, China market probe (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen and Alistair Smout)