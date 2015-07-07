LONDON, July 7 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 12 points, or 0.2 percent higher, Germany's DAX to open 9 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open up 2 points, or flat in percentage terms. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Marks and Spencer Group PLC Q1 2015/2016 Marks and Spencer Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release ASOS PLC Q3 2015 ASOS PLC Trading Statement Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0545 CH Unemployment Rate 0600 DE Industrial output 0645 FR Trade data 0830 GB Industrial, Manufacturing Output 1230 US Trade data 1255 US Redbook ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,068.76 -0.39 % -8.02 NIKKEI 20378.49 1.32 % 266.37 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 461.17 -0.53 % -2.47 EUR/USD 1.1033 -0.2 % -0.0022 USD/JPY 122.59 0.03 % 0.0400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.301 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.764 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,167.51 -0.18 % -$2.14 US CRUDE $53.00 0.89 % 0.47 > Asia shares win reprieve but Greece, China concerns weigh > US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower in volatile session > Nikkei rebounds; Greece, China in focus > TREASURIES-Yields fall on fears of Greek exit from euro zone > FOREX-Euro edges lower ahead of euro zone summit on Greece > PRECIOUS-Gold dips below $1,170 despite Greek debt crisis > METALS-London copper drifts, focus on Greece, China > Oil prices stabilise after massive selloff (Reporting by Alistair Smout)